MONMOUTH (NJ) (19-12)
Miller 4-10 3-5 11, Vaughan 0-1 0-2 0, McClary 4-7 1-2 10, Papas 3-11 3-3 11, Reynolds 5-11 1-2 15, Foster 3-7 0-2 6, Ruth 1-3 1-2 4, Chaput 3-5 1-2 8, Vuga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 10-20 65.
RIDER (12-18)
James 10-12 3-4 23, Ogemuno-Johnson 3-3 6-8 12, Vaughn 2-7 3-5 8, Murray 4-9 6-6 16, Powell 2-12 2-2 8, McKeithan 2-3 0-0 4, Benson 1-1 0-0 3, Altman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 20-25 74.
Halftime_Rider 43-30. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 9-23 (Reynolds 4-6, Papas 2-10, Chaput 1-1, McClary 1-2, Ruth 1-2, Miller 0-1, Vaughan 0-1), Rider 6-19 (Murray 2-5, Powell 2-8, Benson 1-1, Vaughn 1-5). Fouled Out_Vaughn. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 32 (Miller 9), Rider 30 (James, Ogemuno-Johnson, Vaughn 7). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 12 (Chaput 4), Rider 15 (Murray 6). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 23, Rider 18. A_1,650 (1,950).