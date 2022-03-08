|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RIDER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|James
|36
|5-10
|5-8
|3-8
|4
|2
|16
|Ogemuno-Johnson
|31
|7-9
|1-2
|2-12
|1
|2
|15
|Vaughn
|37
|8-15
|2-2
|2-7
|1
|4
|20
|Murray
|39
|4-14
|2-2
|1-7
|6
|1
|11
|Powell
|39
|4-13
|4-5
|1-3
|3
|2
|16
|Benson
|13
|0-0
|1-2
|3-3
|3
|2
|1
|McKeithan
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|15-21
|12-40
|18
|13
|79
Percentages: FG .452, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Powell 4-8, Vaughn 2-3, James 1-2, Murray 1-2, McKeithan 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (James 2, Powell).
Turnovers: 11 (James 3, Murray 3, Ogemuno-Johnson 3, Powell, Vaughn).
Steals: 10 (Vaughn 4, James 2, Powell 2, Murray, Ogemuno-Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MANHATTAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diallo
|25
|2-3
|1-2
|3-6
|1
|5
|6
|Williams
|17
|4-4
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|8
|Perez
|40
|6-15
|7-7
|2-3
|5
|3
|21
|Reid
|10
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Watson
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Nelson
|31
|3-11
|1-2
|0-6
|5
|2
|9
|Buchanan
|24
|3-10
|0-0
|1-6
|5
|2
|7
|Roberts
|23
|5-7
|0-1
|1-7
|0
|2
|10
|Brennen
|20
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|6
|Totals
|200
|25-60
|9-14
|9-30
|19
|18
|67
Percentages: FG .417, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Brennen 2-5, Perez 2-6, Nelson 2-8, Diallo 1-2, Buchanan 1-5, Watson 0-1, Reid 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Roberts 3).
Turnovers: 12 (Perez 4, Diallo 2, Reid 2, Buchanan, Nelson, Watson, Williams).
Steals: 9 (Perez 4, Brennen, Buchanan, Diallo, Nelson, Williams).
Technical Fouls: Perez, 00:18 first.
|Rider
|42
|37
|—
|79
|Manhattan
|36
|31
|—
|67
.