FGFTReb
RIDERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
James365-105-83-84216
Ogemuno-Johnson317-91-22-121215
Vaughn378-152-22-71420
Murray394-142-21-76111
Powell394-134-51-33216
Benson130-01-23-3321
McKeithan50-10-00-0000
Totals20028-6215-2112-40181379

Percentages: FG .452, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Powell 4-8, Vaughn 2-3, James 1-2, Murray 1-2, McKeithan 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (James 2, Powell).

Turnovers: 11 (James 3, Murray 3, Ogemuno-Johnson 3, Powell, Vaughn).

Steals: 10 (Vaughn 4, James 2, Powell 2, Murray, Ogemuno-Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MANHATTANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Diallo252-31-23-6156
Williams174-40-21-1018
Perez406-157-72-35321
Reid100-40-00-0110
Watson100-10-00-0120
Nelson313-111-20-6529
Buchanan243-100-01-6527
Roberts235-70-11-70210
Brennen202-50-01-1106
Totals20025-609-149-30191867

Percentages: FG .417, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Brennen 2-5, Perez 2-6, Nelson 2-8, Diallo 1-2, Buchanan 1-5, Watson 0-1, Reid 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Roberts 3).

Turnovers: 12 (Perez 4, Diallo 2, Reid 2, Buchanan, Nelson, Watson, Williams).

Steals: 9 (Perez 4, Brennen, Buchanan, Diallo, Nelson, Williams).

Technical Fouls: Perez, 00:18 first.

Rider423779
Manhattan363167

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

