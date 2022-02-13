ROBERT MORRIS (7-19)
Mayers 5-6 1-1 11, Spear 10-11 4-5 27, Cheeks 2-5 2-2 6, Green 5-13 3-4 14, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Farris 2-7 4-5 10, Stone 2-3 0-0 5, Cook 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 14-17 73.
YOUNGSTOWN ST. (16-11)
Akuchie 5-9 1-1 11, W.Dunn 1-2 1-1 3, Cohill 8-13 1-2 18, Olison 4-13 2-2 12, Rathan-Mayes 1-2 0-0 3, Hunter 6-12 0-0 14, Chicone 1-2 0-0 2, Ogoro 0-1 0-0 0, Shelton 1-5 0-0 2, Long 1-2 0-0 3, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 5-6 68.
Halftime_Youngstown St. 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Robert Morris 7-11 (Spear 3-3, Farris 2-4, Stone 1-1, Green 1-2, Cheeks 0-1), Youngstown St. 7-22 (Hunter 2-4, Olison 2-7, Long 1-1, Rathan-Mayes 1-1, Cohill 1-2, W.Dunn 0-1, Ogoro 0-1, Akuchie 0-2, Shelton 0-3). Fouled Out_Hunter. Rebounds_Robert Morris 26 (Mayers, Spear 7), Youngstown St. 26 (Akuchie 11). Assists_Robert Morris 11 (Green 5), Youngstown St. 15 (Akuchie 3). Total Fouls_Robert Morris 11, Youngstown St. 17. A_1,241 (6,300).