YOUNGSTOWN ST. (22-8)
Ma.Green 3-7 4-6 10, Nelson 5-10 0-0 12, Cohill 7-12 3-5 18, McBride 0-3 5-7 5, Rush 4-8 0-0 8, Hunter 2-4 2-2 7, Lovelace 1-1 0-0 2, Covington 1-1 0-0 2, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0, Rathan-Mayes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 14-20 64.
ROBERT MORRIS (15-15)
Spear 7-12 0-0 15, Walker 4-7 0-0 9, Cheeks 5-10 5-7 15, Corbin 7-9 0-0 19, Last 2-4 0-0 4, Mi.Green 5-7 0-0 11, Ford 2-2 2-2 6, Wainwright 1-2 0-0 2, James 1-1 0-0 2, Jeffries 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-54 7-9 83.
Halftime_Youngstown St. 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 4-12 (Nelson 2-5, Hunter 1-1, Cohill 1-3, Ma.Green 0-1, Rush 0-2), Robert Morris 8-16 (Corbin 5-7, Walker 1-1, Mi.Green 1-2, Spear 1-2, Last 0-1, Cheeks 0-3). Rebounds_Youngstown St. 20 (Nelson 6), Robert Morris 24 (Walker 7). Assists_Youngstown St. 10 (Cohill 6), Robert Morris 14 (Cheeks 5). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 14, Robert Morris 17. A_1,552 (3,056).
