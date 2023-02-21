FGFTReb
YOUNGSTOWN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ma.Green293-74-60-40210
Nelson365-100-02-60012
Cohill357-123-50-36118
McBride210-35-70-0235
Rush284-80-01-3028
Hunter192-42-21-2217
Lovelace151-10-00-0042
Covington131-10-00-2012
Dunn20-10-00-0000
Rathan-Mayes20-00-00-0000
Totals20023-4714-204-20101464

Percentages: FG .489, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Nelson 2-5, Hunter 1-1, Cohill 1-3, Ma.Green 0-1, Rush 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 16 (Cohill 4, Rush 4, Ma.Green 3, Lovelace 2, Hunter, McBride, Nelson).

Steals: 6 (Nelson 3, Rush 2, Cohill).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ROBERT MORRISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Spear307-120-00-52415
Walker244-70-03-7039
Cheeks345-105-70-65115
Corbin337-90-00-22119
Last302-40-00-1134
Mi.Green235-70-00-13211
Ford162-22-21-2106
Wainwright61-20-00-0022
James31-10-00-0012
Jeffries10-00-00-0000
Totals20034-547-94-24141783

Percentages: FG .630, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Corbin 5-7, Walker 1-1, Mi.Green 1-2, Spear 1-2, Last 0-1, Cheeks 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Spear 4, Cheeks 2, Ford).

Turnovers: 12 (Cheeks 3, Mi.Green 2, Walker 2, Corbin, James, Last, Spear, Wainwright).

Steals: 6 (Corbin 2, Last 2, Ford, Spear).

Technical Fouls: None.

Youngstown St.362864
Robert Morris325183

A_1,552 (3,056).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

