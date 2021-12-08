FGFTReb
LANCASTER BIBLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Erisman121-40-02-4013
T.Hilton281-92-22-7044
Sareyka232-60-02-2404
Shewbridge288-170-11-30222
Tisdale-Couch262-90-03-3134
Praylow341-40-01-1713
Wilkins172-83-30-0009
Glasgow141-50-00-0112
Whitt70-10-00-1010
Hunter60-00-00-0100
Mitchell30-20-00-0000
Pulley20-00-00-0000
Totals20018-655-611-21141351

Percentages: FG .277, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (Shewbridge 6-14, Wilkins 2-7, Praylow 1-3, Erisman 1-4, Tisdale-Couch 0-1, Whitt 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Sareyka 0-3, T.Hilton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Glasgow).

Turnovers: 15 (Praylow 4, Shewbridge 3, Erisman 2, Mitchell 2, Sareyka 2, Glasgow, Wilkins).

Steals: 11 (Sareyka 3, Praylow 2, Erisman, Mitchell, Shewbridge, T.Hilton, Whitt, Wilkins).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ROBERT MORRISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Spear257-83-31-102217
Winston307-120-00-50214
Cheeks223-32-20-86011
Dunn293-84-70-210010
Farris2610-130-00-02027
Mayers243-42-44-12018
Green213-42-21-4439
Jeffries171-40-02-4103
Cook60-00-00-0110
Totals20037-5613-188-4526999

Percentages: FG .661, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 12-20, .600 (Farris 7-10, Cheeks 3-3, Green 1-2, Jeffries 1-2, Winston 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Spear 3, Mayers, Winston).

Turnovers: 17 (Winston 4, Dunn 3, Cook 2, Farris 2, Mayers 2, Spear 2, Cheeks, Green).

Steals: 10 (Dunn 3, Spear 2, Winston 2, Farris, Jeffries, Mayers).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lancaster Bible242751
Robert Morris544599

A_717 (3,056).

