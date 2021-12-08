|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LANCASTER BIBLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Erisman
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|3
|T.Hilton
|28
|1-9
|2-2
|2-7
|0
|4
|4
|Sareyka
|23
|2-6
|0-0
|2-2
|4
|0
|4
|Shewbridge
|28
|8-17
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|2
|22
|Tisdale-Couch
|26
|2-9
|0-0
|3-3
|1
|3
|4
|Praylow
|34
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|7
|1
|3
|Wilkins
|17
|2-8
|3-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|9
|Glasgow
|14
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Whitt
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Hunter
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Pulley
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-65
|5-6
|11-21
|14
|13
|51
Percentages: FG .277, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (Shewbridge 6-14, Wilkins 2-7, Praylow 1-3, Erisman 1-4, Tisdale-Couch 0-1, Whitt 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Sareyka 0-3, T.Hilton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Glasgow).
Turnovers: 15 (Praylow 4, Shewbridge 3, Erisman 2, Mitchell 2, Sareyka 2, Glasgow, Wilkins).
Steals: 11 (Sareyka 3, Praylow 2, Erisman, Mitchell, Shewbridge, T.Hilton, Whitt, Wilkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ROBERT MORRIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Spear
|25
|7-8
|3-3
|1-10
|2
|2
|17
|Winston
|30
|7-12
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|2
|14
|Cheeks
|22
|3-3
|2-2
|0-8
|6
|0
|11
|Dunn
|29
|3-8
|4-7
|0-2
|10
|0
|10
|Farris
|26
|10-13
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|27
|Mayers
|24
|3-4
|2-4
|4-12
|0
|1
|8
|Green
|21
|3-4
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|3
|9
|Jeffries
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|3
|Cook
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|37-56
|13-18
|8-45
|26
|9
|99
Percentages: FG .661, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 12-20, .600 (Farris 7-10, Cheeks 3-3, Green 1-2, Jeffries 1-2, Winston 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Spear 3, Mayers, Winston).
Turnovers: 17 (Winston 4, Dunn 3, Cook 2, Farris 2, Mayers 2, Spear 2, Cheeks, Green).
Steals: 10 (Dunn 3, Spear 2, Winston 2, Farris, Jeffries, Mayers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Lancaster Bible
|24
|27
|—
|51
|Robert Morris
|54
|45
|—
|99
A_717 (3,056).