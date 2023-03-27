ColoradoMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals42121811Totals398128
Blckmon dh3021C.Ylich lf3010
Montano dh1000L.Sprks rf2110
Yo.Daza cf2012Lu.Voit dh2100
Za.Veen lf2011Rdrguez dh2010
McMahon 2b4010W.Admes ss2110
Frnndez rf2000Barrios ss2111
Montero 3b4000R.Tllez 1b2010
Goodman 1b2010Ta.Hall 1b1100
Mstakas 1b4230Cntrras c3226
Crreras 3b2100Nvrreto c2000
M.Tglia rf4443Mtchell cf3010
Stovall 2b1000Frnndez cf1000
H.Cstro lf3132L.Urias 3b2000
C.Tcker cf1000Gilarte 3b2000
E.Tovar ss3122Andrson rf3111
A.Trejo ss1000Nicasia lf2010
B.Srven c3300B.Trang 2b3010
R.Moore 2b2000

Colorado022053000-12
Milwaukee003040010-8

LOB_Colorado 13, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Goodman (1), Toglia 2 (6), Tovar (2), Mitchell (2). HR_Toglia (4), Contreras 2 (2), Anderson (3). SB_Blackmon (1), Daza (5), Serven (1), Mitchell (1), Moore (1). SF_Daza, Castro. PO_Tucker.

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Urena W, 1-2323343
Seabold H, 211-343304
Suter H, 52-321100
Lamet100000
Hand100011
Bard2-321122
Darnell H, 11-300000
Poulin120000
Milwaukee
Lauer L, 0-3495514
Wilson144412
Guerra2-333320
Claudio1-310000
Williams110021
Yeager100001
Vieira100011

HBP_by_Seabold (Urias), Lauer (Blackmon).

WP_Lauer.

Umpires_Home, Lew Williams; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Matthew Brown;.

T_3:30. A_5425

