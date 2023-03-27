|Colorado
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|12
|18
|11
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|8
|Blckmon dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|C.Ylich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Montano dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Sprks rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Yo.Daza cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Lu.Voit dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Za.Veen lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Rdrguez dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Admes ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Frnndez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barrios ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tllez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Goodman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ta.Hall 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mstakas 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Cntrras c
|3
|2
|2
|6
|Crreras 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Nvrreto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tglia rf
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Mtchell cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stovall 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frnndez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Cstro lf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|L.Urias 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tcker cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gilarte 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Tovar ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Andrson rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|A.Trejo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasia lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B.Srven c
|3
|3
|0
|0
|B.Trang 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Moore 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|022
|053
|000
|-
|12
|Milwaukee
|003
|040
|010
|-
|8
LOB_Colorado 13, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Goodman (1), Toglia 2 (6), Tovar (2), Mitchell (2). HR_Toglia (4), Contreras 2 (2), Anderson (3). SB_Blackmon (1), Daza (5), Serven (1), Mitchell (1), Moore (1). SF_Daza, Castro. PO_Tucker.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Urena W, 1-2
|3
|2
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Seabold H, 2
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Suter H, 5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lamet
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bard
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Darnell H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poulin
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|Lauer L, 0-3
|4
|9
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Wilson
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Guerra
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Claudio
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Yeager
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vieira
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Seabold (Urias), Lauer (Blackmon).
WP_Lauer.
Umpires_Home, Lew Williams; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Matthew Brown;.
T_3:30. A_5425
