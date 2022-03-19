ColoradoArizona
Boswell cf2000A.Thmas cf3000
R.Vlade 1b3000A.Yerzy 1b1010
T.Lopes lf2110Kennedy 3b3000
Za.Veen cf2111Carroll rf1100
Schbler rf1001Barrosa cf2000
J.Hnnah rf2000Ed.Diaz lf2110
Montero dh3010D LSnts 3b2000
Bernard dh2110Herrera c2000
M.Tglia 1b3010Centeno c2010
Lavigne 1b0100Dzenack 2b2011
T.Snydr 3b2000C.Ortiz 2b2010
Dr.Romo c1001Garrett dh2111
K.Hlder ss2010Canzone dh2000
Pterson ph1000L.Cdeno 1b2010
C.Mntes ss1012Alxnder ss1000
B.Srven c2010Cintron ss1001
A.Schnk 3b2010Fltcher rf1000
E.Tovar ss2000
Collins 2b1100

Colorado000100031-5
Arizona001200000-3

E_Cedeno (1). LOB_Colorado 8, Arizona 4. 2B_Yerzy (1), Centeno (1), Garrett (1). 3B_Lopes (1). SB_Veen (1), Montes (1). SF_Schebler, Cintron.

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Neal321103
Kilkenny222210
Overton100001
Cozart W, 1-0100000
Smith H, 1110002
Kennedy S, 1-1120000
Arizona
Nelson431102
Ginkel110002
Poppen H, 1110010
Nelson H, 1110003
Liranzo L, 0-1, H, 12-313321
Middleton BS, 0-11-310011
Garcia111101

HBP_by_Collins.

Umpires_.

T_2:52. A_7368

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

