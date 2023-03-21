Los AngelesColorado
Totals30151Totals32585
Peralta lf2000Yo.Daza cf3000
D.Avans lf1000Morales 1b1110
C.Tylor ss2000M.Tglia 1b3000
Freland ss1110Dr.Romo c1110
Heyward cf3010Montero 3b3000
B.Zmmer cf1000A.Schnk 3b1000
Mrtinez dh3010Mstakas dh3000
B.Lewis ph1011Goodman dh0000
M.Vrgas 2b3000El.Diaz c3110
Brigman 2b1000Stovall 2b1001
S.Dggar rf3000C.Mntes ss3220
Wlliams 3b3000C.Kiser ss0001
Ry.Ward 1b3010Za.Veen lf3011
Freitas c2000Boswell cf1000
Fduccia c1000B.Doyle cf3022
C.Tcker 2b2000
Thmpson rf1000

LA Dodgers000000001-1
Colorado02010002(x)-5

E_Ward (1), Stovall (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Colorado 3. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 5. 2B_Montes (2), Doyle (3). SB_Freeland (1), Doyle (4). SF_Kaiser.

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Scott100000
Ferguson L, 0-12-342202
Phillips100002
Vesia111103
Acosta1-310000
Cyr100001
Gonzalez100001
Pilarski100003
Morillo1-322110
Kolarek2-300000
Colorado
Hughes W, 1-0310004
Seabold H, 1210001
Hand H, 2100000
Rogers H, 1110020
Mears H, 1100002
Koch121001

WP_Acosta.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Paul Clemons;.

T_2:18. A_11066

