Los AngelesColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals316116Totals21131
T.Trner ss3110Hampson cf3000
Alvarez 3b1111Iglsias ss2110
Freeman 1b3011T.Lopes 2b1000
McKstry cf1010K.Brynt lf2000
C.Tylor 2b3010Za.Veen lf1000
A.Burns 2b1000Rodgers 2b2011
Pollock lf3111El.Diaz c2000
J.Mrtin rf1000Hlliard rf2000
Bllnger cf3010A.Trejo 3b2010
L.Vlera ss1000M.Tglia 1b2000
K.Pllar rf3000Boswell dh2000
Wolters c1000
A.Brnes c3010
Alberto 3b2210
Ed.Rios dh2123

Los Angeles111003000-6
Colorado000100203-6

E_Tovar (1). 2B_Turner (1), McKinstry (1), Taylor (2), Rios (1), Rodgers (2), Trejo (3). HR_Alvarez (2), Pollock (1), Rios (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Gonsolin300004
Anderson331107
Colorado
Neal252201
Smith121101
Dennis22-333313
Gaddis110000

HBP_by_Dennis (Alberto).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:46. A_7004

