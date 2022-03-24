|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|21
|1
|3
|1
|T.Trner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Iglsias ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|T.Lopes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKstry cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|K.Brynt lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Za.Veen lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Burns 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Pollock lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|El.Diaz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliard rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Trejo 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L.Vlera ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tglia 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Pllar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Boswell dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ed.Rios dh
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Los Angeles
|111
|003
|000
|-
|6
|Colorado
|000
|100
|203
|-
|6
E_Tovar (1). 2B_Turner (1), McKinstry (1), Taylor (2), Rios (1), Rodgers (2), Trejo (3). HR_Alvarez (2), Pollock (1), Rios (1).
HBP_by_Dennis (Alberto).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:46. A_7004
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.