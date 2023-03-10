San FranciscoColorado
Totals33171Totals31888
Wde Jr. 1b3000Yo.Daza cf3000
L.Wyatt 1b2000C.Tcker cf1000
W.Flres 3b3000K.Brynt dh2110
Da.Dues 3b0000Dr.Romo dh1100
Pderson lf3010McMahon 2b0200
Gglotti lf1010N.Jones 1b1100
D.Vllar 2b3010C..Cron 1b3124
Vlsquez 2b1010C.Mntes 2b1000
Crwford dh2000B.Doyle rf3111
R.Mahan dh1000Za.Veen rf1010
Estrada ss3000Montero 3b2113
A.Layer ss0000Morales c1000
Ystzmsk cf2000H.Cstro ss3010
Aerbach rf2000Crreras ss1000
L.Matos cf4121M.Tglia lf3000
B.Sabol c1000Brnabel 3b1000
Jo.Bart c2010B.Srven c3000
Boswell lf1010

San Francisco000010000-1
Colorado20204000(x)-8

E_Layer (1), Sabol (1), Bernabel (3). DP_San Francisco 1, Colorado 1. LOB_San Francisco 9, Colorado 4. 2B_Pederson (1), Villar (1), Bryant (1), Cron (2). HR_Matos (1), Cron (1), Montero (2). CS_Dues (1). PO_Dues.

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Wood L, 0-122-334433
Sanchez1-300000
Junis21-334413
Delaplane2-300001
Rogers110000
McClure110000
Colorado
Gomber W, 1-0410022
Seabold221101
Rogers110002
Mears120022
Abad110000

WP_Gomber.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hanahan; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jacob Metz;.

T_2:16. A_10394

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

