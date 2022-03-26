|Texas
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|38
|8
|15
|6
|M.Smien 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Blckmon dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|E.Duran 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Nunez dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Diaz dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Wendzel ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Brynt lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Grver c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Yo.Daza cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Whatley c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Na.Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|K.Hlder 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Crpnter 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C..Cron 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|A.Grcia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Con.Joe 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Taveras cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Calhoun rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|E.Tovar ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thmpson rf
|0
|2
|0
|0
|El.Diaz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Ibnez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smith 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Iglsias ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Boswell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Hlliard rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Za.Reks lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|T.Lopes lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Schnk 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|001
|003
|021
|-
|7
|Colorado
|100
|230
|02(x)
|-
|8
E_Semien (2), Duran (1), Smith (1). LOB_Texas 6, Colorado 7. 2B_Lowe (1), Calhoun (3), McMahon (2), Joe (2), Hampson (2). HR_Smith (2), Marisnick (1), Reks (1), Grichuk (2). CS_Daza (1), Iglesias (1).
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Arihara (2)
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Alex Mackay.
T_3:02. A_6011
