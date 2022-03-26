TexasColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals377107Totals388156
M.Smien 2b2000Blckmon dh3110
E.Duran 2b2000D.Nunez dh2010
C.Sager ss3000Ed.Diaz dh0100
Wendzel ss2000K.Brynt lf3010
M.Grver c4110Yo.Daza cf2120
Whatley c1010McMahon 3b3120
Na.Lowe 1b3120K.Hlder 2b2011
Crpnter 1b2000C..Cron 1b2011
A.Grcia cf3000Con.Joe 1b1111
Taveras cf1000Grichuk cf3112
Calhoun rf2010E.Tovar ss1000
Thmpson rf0200El.Diaz c3010
A.Ibnez 3b3000C.Perez c1000
J.Smith 3b1112Iglsias ss3120
Calhoun dh4013Boswell rf1000
Mrsnick lf3121Hlliard rf3100
Za.Reks lf1111T.Lopes lf1000
Hampson 2b3011
A.Schnk 3b1000

Texas001003021-7
Colorado10023002(x)-8

E_Semien (2), Duran (1), Smith (1). LOB_Texas 6, Colorado 7. 2B_Lowe (1), Calhoun (3), McMahon (2), Joe (2), Hampson (2). HR_Smith (2), Marisnick (1), Reks (1), Grichuk (2). CS_Daza (1), Iglesias (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Hearn22-351102
Robert1-300001
Arihara BS, 0-1265301
Santana110001
Anderson100011
Tinoco L, 0-1132000
Colorado
Gomber321113
Kuhl22-353311
Bird H, 21-300001
Estevez H, 1100002
Stephenson W, 1-0, BS, 0-1112210
Fernandez S, 1-1121101

WP_Arihara (2)

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Alex Mackay.

T_3:02. A_6011

