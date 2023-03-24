|Colorado
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|9
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|2
|Yo.Daza cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|C.Ylich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Mntes 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cmpbell lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K.Brynt rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Mtchell cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Boswell lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hrrison cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|McMahon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|W.Admes ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Frnndez rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R.Tllez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Z.Wrren 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|L.Hatch 3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cntrras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Nvrreto c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morales c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T.Nquin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|El.Diaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|L.Sprks rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rsttuyo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dvanney 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Cstro lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ab.Toro dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tglia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Mndez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Trejo ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|B.Trang 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Tovar ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|R.Moore 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mrt Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|301
|100
|040
|-
|9
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|030
|-
|4
E_Fernandez (1). DP_Colorado 0, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Colorado 9, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Bryant (2), McMahon (2), Diaz (2). HR_Bryant (4), Moustakas (2), Mitchell (4). SB_Daza (4). SF_Morales.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Marquez
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Bird
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Koch
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hollowell
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|Burnes
|5
|10
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Bush
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Small
|1-3
|1
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Claudio
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Mejia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Bird (Harrison).
Balk_Marquez.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Nate Tomlinson; .
T_2:46. A_4507
