Yo.Daza cf4120C.Ylich lf3000
C.Mntes 2b1111Cmpbell lf0100
K.Brynt rf4123Mtchell cf3111
Boswell lf0100Hrrison cf0100
McMahon 2b3110W.Admes ss3010
Frnndez rf0001R.Tllez 1b3010
Montero 3b4021Z.Wrren 1b1011
L.Hatch 3b0001Cntrras c3000
Mstakas 1b4111Nvrreto c1000
Morales c0001T.Nquin rf2000
El.Diaz c4020L.Sprks rf1000
Rsttuyo cf1000Dvanney 3b4010
H.Cstro lf3000Ab.Toro dh3000
M.Tglia 1b1000H.Mndez ph1000
A.Trejo ss4100B.Trang 2b2000
E.Tovar ss3220R.Moore 2b2110
Mrt Jr. ph1000

Colorado301100040-9
Milwaukee100000030-4

E_Fernandez (1). DP_Colorado 0, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Colorado 9, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Bryant (2), McMahon (2), Diaz (2). HR_Bryant (4), Moustakas (2), Mitchell (4). SB_Daza (4). SF_Morales.

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Marquez631107
Bird2-333321
Koch1-300001
Hollowell2-300001
Milwaukee
Burnes5105515
Bush110001
Williams110001
Small1-314431
Claudio2-300020
Mejia100010

HBP_by_Bird (Harrison).

Balk_Marquez.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Nate Tomlinson; .

T_2:46. A_4507

