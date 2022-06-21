Tuesday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: €697,405

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Ryan Peniston, Britain, def. Holger Rune (8), Denmark, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1).

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Camila Giorgi (12), Italy, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 7-5, 6-4.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Elise Mertens (13), Belgium, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (15), Brazil, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Elena Rybakina (9), Kazakhstan, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Madison Keys (11), United States, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, 2-6, 6-1, 12-10.

