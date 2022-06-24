Friday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: $757,900
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Semifinals
Petra Kvitova (14), Czech Republic, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (15), Brazil, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Jelena Ostapenko (8), Latvia, def. Camila Giorgi (12), Italy, 6-2, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Championship
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Luke Saville, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Semifinals
Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Magda Linette, Poland, def. Serena Williams, United States, and Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, walkover.
