Friday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: $757,900

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

Petra Kvitova (14), Czech Republic, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (15), Brazil, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko (8), Latvia, def. Camila Giorgi (12), Italy, 6-2, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Championship

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Luke Saville, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Magda Linette, Poland, def. Serena Williams, United States, and Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, walkover.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

