Friday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: $780,637
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Semifinals
Madison Keys, United States, def. Coco Gauff (5), United States, 6-3, 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Semifinals
Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (1), United States, walkover.
