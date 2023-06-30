Friday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: $780,637

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

Madison Keys, United States, def. Coco Gauff (5), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (1), United States, walkover.

