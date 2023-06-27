Tuesday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: €723,655

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Liam Broady, Britain, def. Jan Choinski, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Ons Jabeur (4), Tunisia, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (10), 10-5.

