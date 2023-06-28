Wednesday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: €723,655
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Miomir Kecmanovic (8), Serbia, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Nicolas Jarry (5), Chile, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Taylor Fritz (1), United States, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8).
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (8), Brazil, 6-4, 3-2, ret.
Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
