Wednesday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: €723,655

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Miomir Kecmanovic (8), Serbia, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Nicolas Jarry (5), Chile, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Taylor Fritz (1), United States, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8).

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (8), Brazil, 6-4, 3-2, ret.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

