Monday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: €723,655

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-3, 6-4.

Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry (6), Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.

Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).

Miomir Kecmanovic (8), Serbia, def. Yibing Wu, China, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Camila Osorio, Colombia, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 3-0, ret.

Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Liam Broady and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, def. Luke Johnson and Julian Cash, Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

