Monday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: €723,655
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-3, 6-4.
Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry (6), Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.
Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).
Miomir Kecmanovic (8), Serbia, def. Yibing Wu, China, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Camila Osorio, Colombia, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 3-0, ret.
Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Liam Broady and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, def. Luke Johnson and Julian Cash, Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
