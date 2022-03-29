Kansas CitySeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals39111211Totals394124
Mrrfeld rf3110Frazier 2b3010
Psqntno 1b2000P.Frick 2b1210
Wtt Jr. 3b3121Ab.Toro 3b3010
E.Rvera 3b2000J.Rizzo 3b2000
Santana 1b3120Kelenic cf2010
N.Eaton rf2100Marlowe cf2110
O'Hearn dh3011T.Mrphy c2000
L.Prter dh0100Torrens c3022
Jo.Rave dh0100Mi.Ford 1b2000
H.Dzier lf3111Schiner 1b2021
J.Jones lf2111Sza Jr. rf3111
Mondesi ss2100G.Feliz rf2000
Cstillo ss1112C.Sisco dh4020
K.Isbel cf3113D.Wlton ss3000
Hicklen cf2012R.Unroe ss1000
Gllgher c3010Hmilton lf3000
F.Frmin c1000DeLoach lf1000
N.Lopez 2b3000
C.Dngan 2b1000

Kansas City100410302-11
Seattle000100201-4

E_Rizzo (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Seattle 11. 2B_Merrifield (3), Dozier (2), Gallagher (1). HR_Castillo (1), Isbel (2), Souza Jr. (2). SB_Eaton (1), Kelenic (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Lynch W, 1-0551102
Vizcaino110022
Cuas132201
Dipoto100001
Snider131100
Seattle
Gilbert L, 0-132-355514
Romano1-310000
Castillo131102
Sheffield22-313021
Pall1-310000
Ramirez112210

HBP_Frick by Cuas.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Stu Scheurwater;.

T_3:05. A_2730

