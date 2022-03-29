|Kansas City
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|11
|12
|11
|Totals
|39
|4
|12
|4
|Mrrfeld rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Psqntno 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Frick 2b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Wtt Jr. 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Ab.Toro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Rvera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rizzo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Kelenic cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|N.Eaton rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Marlowe cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|O'Hearn dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|T.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Prter dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Jo.Rave dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mi.Ford 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Schiner 1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|J.Jones lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sza Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mondesi ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|G.Feliz rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo ss
|1
|1
|1
|2
|C.Sisco dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|K.Isbel cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|D.Wlton ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hicklen cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|R.Unroe ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hmilton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frmin c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DeLoach lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Dngan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|410
|302
|-
|11
|Seattle
|000
|100
|201
|-
|4
E_Rizzo (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Seattle 11. 2B_Merrifield (3), Dozier (2), Gallagher (1). HR_Castillo (1), Isbel (2), Souza Jr. (2). SB_Eaton (1), Kelenic (1).
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
HBP_Frick by Cuas.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Stu Scheurwater;.
T_3:05. A_2730
