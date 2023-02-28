Kansas CityCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals38121512Totals376105
Wtt Jr. ss3111Placios lf2110
Bradley lf1100Escbedo lf0101
K.Isbel cf1010Rosario ss3010
Tolbert cf2000Tlntino ss2000
S.Perez c2010Ramirez 3b3010
Briceno c3122Dav.Fry 3b2012
Psqntno dh3012Jo.Bell 1b2112
F.Frmin dh1100Naranjo 1b2000
M.Duffy 2b3110J.Nylor dh3010
Glnnnng 2b2220G.Arias dh2000
N.Prtto 1b3000Gnzalez rf3010
L.Prter 1b2122Rdrguez rf2100
Camargo 3b2000J.Lampe cf4120
C.Dngan 3b2001Rocchio 2b3110
Olvares lf1110Gllgher c1000
M.Grcia ss3124B.Nylor c3000
N.Eaton rf2110
D.Blnco rf2100

Kansas City003002016-12
Cleveland200004000-6

DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Cleveland 9. 2B_Duffy (1), Porter (1), Olivares (1), Fry (1). HR_Garcia (1), Bell (1). SB_Ramirez (1), Lampe (1). SF_Dungan.

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Lyles222211
Chapman110002
Barlow H, 1110000
Coleman H, 1120003
Castillo BS, 0-12-334422
Wallace1-300001
Lovelady110002
Sisk W, 1-0100010
Cruz100000
Cleveland
McKenzie210011
Toussaint11-333322
Jones BS, 0-12-310000
Smith120000
Herrin122202
Mikolajchak H, 1100000
Aleman BS, 0-1121100
Zapata L, 0-11-314430
Gervacio2-332201

HBP_by_Coleman (Naranjo).

WP_Aleman, Wallace.

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Alex MacKay;.

T_2:50. A_2164

