|Kansas City
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|12
|15
|12
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|5
|Wtt Jr. ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Placios lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Bradley lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Escbedo lf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K.Isbel cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tolbert cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tlntino ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Briceno c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Dav.Fry 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Psqntno dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Jo.Bell 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|F.Frmin dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Naranjo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Nylor dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Glnnnng 2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|G.Arias dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Prtto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|L.Prter 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Rdrguez rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lampe cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|C.Dngan 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Rocchio 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Olvares lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Gllgher c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Grcia ss
|3
|1
|2
|4
|B.Nylor c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Eaton rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Blnco rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|003
|002
|016
|-
|12
|Cleveland
|200
|004
|000
|-
|6
DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Cleveland 9. 2B_Duffy (1), Porter (1), Olivares (1), Fry (1). HR_Garcia (1), Bell (1). SB_Ramirez (1), Lampe (1). SF_Dungan.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Lyles
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Chapman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barlow H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coleman H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Castillo BS, 0-1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Wallace
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lovelady
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sisk W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|McKenzie
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Toussaint
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Jones BS, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herrin
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Mikolajchak H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aleman BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Zapata L, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Gervacio
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_by_Coleman (Naranjo).
WP_Aleman, Wallace.
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Alex MacKay;.
T_2:50. A_2164
