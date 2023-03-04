Kansas CityCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals40121410Totals386116
Mlendez dh2112K.Nwman dh4011
Emshoff dh2000M.Trana dh1000
S.Perez c3000W.Myers 1b3120
Cropley c2000Nrthcut 1b2000
N.Prtto 1b3330C.Pnder rf3000
Alxnder 1b2222Hndrick rf2000
M.Duffy 3b3022C.Csali c3112
N.Lftin 3b2000Rbinson c2000
Camargo ss3010J.Vsler 3b3010
J.Gzman ss1210N.Marte 3b2000
K.Isbel cf2010D L Crz ss2221
Ramirez cf1100E.Arryo ss1010
Tolbert lf3100N.Solak lf3111
Bradley lf2113A.Cerda lf1000
Jo.Rave rf3000A.Lopez 2b2000
Cstllno rf2000J.Trres 2b1000
C.Dngan 2b2000H.Ramos cf2121
McCllgh 2b2121Hopkins cf1000

Kansas City211010322-12
Cincinnati212010000-6

E_Torres (1), Ramos (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Pratto (1), Alexander (1), Duffy (2), Isbel (1), McCullough (1), Ramos (3). 3B_Vosler (1), De La Cruz (1). HR_Melendez (1), Alexander (1), Bradley (2), Casali (1), De La Cruz (1). SB_Guzman (1), Ramirez (1), Tolbert (2), Dungan (1), McCullough (1), Arroyo (1). SF_Melendez.

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Heasley263312
Chapman BS, 0-1132213
Taylor100002
Castillo W, 1-0211113
Bowlan H, 2210003
Veneziano100001
Cincinnati
Overton364311
Stoudt BS, 0-1221114
Bracho H, 2100010
Sims L, 0-1, BS, 0-1123301
Diaz122203
Karcher122211

HBP_by_Sims (Guzman).

WP_Stoudt.

PB_Perez.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Lew Williams; Third, Alex MacKay;.

T_2:47. A_3002

