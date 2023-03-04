|Kansas City
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|12
|14
|10
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|Mlendez dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|K.Nwman dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Emshoff dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Trana dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Myers 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Cropley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nrthcut 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Prtto 1b
|3
|3
|3
|0
|C.Pnder rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alxnder 1b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hndrick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|C.Csali c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|N.Lftin 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Vsler 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Gzman ss
|1
|2
|1
|0
|N.Marte 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Isbel cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D L Crz ss
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Ramirez cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|E.Arryo ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tolbert lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|N.Solak lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bradley lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|A.Cerda lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Rave rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllno rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trres 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Dngan 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Ramos cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|McCllgh 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Hopkins cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|211
|010
|322
|-
|12
|Cincinnati
|212
|010
|000
|-
|6
E_Torres (1), Ramos (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Pratto (1), Alexander (1), Duffy (2), Isbel (1), McCullough (1), Ramos (3). 3B_Vosler (1), De La Cruz (1). HR_Melendez (1), Alexander (1), Bradley (2), Casali (1), De La Cruz (1). SB_Guzman (1), Ramirez (1), Tolbert (2), Dungan (1), McCullough (1), Arroyo (1). SF_Melendez.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Heasley
|2
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Chapman BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castillo W, 1-0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Bowlan H, 2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Veneziano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|Overton
|3
|6
|4
|3
|1
|1
|Stoudt BS, 0-1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Bracho H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sims L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Diaz
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Karcher
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
HBP_by_Sims (Guzman).
WP_Stoudt.
PB_Perez.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Lew Williams; Third, Alex MacKay;.
T_2:47. A_3002
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.