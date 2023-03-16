|Oakland
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|N.Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brd Jr. cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|C.Capel rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tolbert cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Es.Ruiz cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ty.Wade ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dchmann lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alxnder 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Roker dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Ry.Noda dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Prter dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mssey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Escrche 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllno ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pache lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Olvares rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sdrstrm c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ngret rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.McCnn c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Isbel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gldberg cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frmin c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Grcia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Reetz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Dngan ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Eierman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lftin 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|00(x)
|-
|2
LOB_Oakland 14, Kansas City 7. 2B_Allen (2), Ruiz (3), Laureano (1), Smith (2), Reyes (3), Fermin (3), Loftin (2). SB_Allen (3), Laureano (1). CS_Olivares (1).
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by_Sisk (McCann), Weiss (Garcia), Cruz (Guldberg).
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Matthew Brown; Third, Brian Walsh;.
T_2:30. A_6098
