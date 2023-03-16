OaklandKansas City
Totals32050Totals32292
N.Allen ss3010Brd Jr. cf3121
C.Capel rf1000Tolbert cf1000
Es.Ruiz cf3010H.Dzier 3b2000
Ty.Wade ss1000Gnzalez 3b1000
Lureano rf2010M.Beaty 1b3010
Dchmann lf1000Alxnder 1b1000
B.Roker dh1000F.Reyes dh3031
Ry.Noda dh3000L.Prter dh1000
K.Smith 3b3010M.Mssey 2b3000
Escrche 3b1000Cstllno ss1000
C.Pache lf3010Olvares rf2000
Sdrstrm c1000J.Ngret rf2000
K.McCnn c2000K.Isbel lf3000
Gldberg cf0000F.Frmin c2110
D.Grcia 1b3000J.Reetz c1000
P.Reyes 2b2000C.Dngan ss2010
Eierman 2b2000N.Lftin 2b1010

Oakland000000000-0
Kansas City00002000(x)-2

LOB_Oakland 14, Kansas City 7. 2B_Allen (2), Ruiz (3), Laureano (1), Smith (2), Reyes (3), Fermin (3), Loftin (2). SB_Allen (3), Laureano (1). CS_Olivares (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Waldichuk L, 0-341-362213
Garcia2-320000
Oller310002
Kansas City
Bubic210024
Clarke100002
Sisk110000
Weiss W, 2-0220015
Del Rosario H, 1110021
Cruz H, 1100001
Wallace S, 1-1100012

HBP_by_Sisk (McCann), Weiss (Garcia), Cruz (Guldberg).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Matthew Brown; Third, Brian Walsh;.

T_2:30. A_6098

