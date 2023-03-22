Kansas CityChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals18453Totals16232
M.Duffy ss2000Alberto 3b2000
Olvares rf3010Sanchez 3b0001
M.Beaty 1b3010J.Brger 1b1100
F.Reyes dh3000Bnntndi lf2010
D.Blnco cf1211Jimenez dh2000
N.Eaton 2b2111Gnzalez ss1011
T.Gntry lf1111Rmllard rf2000
C.Dngan 3b1000S.Rvero c2000
Briceno c2000Hmilton cf2000
N.Mndou 2b2110

Kansas City010300000-4
Chicago WS100010100-3

E_Rivero (2). DP_Kansas City 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 5. 2B_Eaton (4), Gonzalez (5). 3B_Mondou (1). HR_Blanco (3), Gentry (1). SB_Eaton (2). SF_Sanchez.

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Yarbrough221102
Garrett100000
Barlow100012
Clarke2-311101
Chicago
Martin41-354414
Olson2-300002

HBP_by_Yarbrough (Burger), Martin (Blanco).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Chris Marco; .

T_2:15. A_4024

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you