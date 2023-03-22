|Kansas City
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|18
|4
|5
|3
|Totals
|16
|2
|3
|2
|M.Duffy ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Olvares rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sanchez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M.Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Brger 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Blnco cf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Jimenez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Eaton 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Gnzalez ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|T.Gntry lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rmllard rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Dngan 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rvero c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Briceno c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Mndou 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|300
|000
|-
|4
|Chicago WS
|100
|010
|100
|-
|3
E_Rivero (2). DP_Kansas City 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 5. 2B_Eaton (4), Gonzalez (5). 3B_Mondou (1). HR_Blanco (3), Gentry (1). SB_Eaton (2). SF_Sanchez.
HBP_by_Yarbrough (Burger), Martin (Blanco).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Chris Marco; .
T_2:15. A_4024
