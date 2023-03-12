ClevelandKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals346125Totals347106
M.Straw cf2021Brd Jr. cf3000
R.Quinn cf1100Jo.Rave cf1110
Rosario ss3000Olvares rf3000
Jo.Tena ss2000P.Bates rf1000
Ramirez 3b2010M.Beaty lf3233
Rocchio 3b2001D.Blnco lf1112
Jo.Bell dh3010H.Dzier 3b3010
Jh.Noel dh2121N.Lftin 3b1000
J.Nylor 1b1000F.Reyes dh3111
M.Pries 1b1110L.Tresh dh1000
Gnzalez rf3010Camargo 1b2110
I.Grene rf0100Alxnder 1b2000
Brennan lf3010M.Mssey 2b2010
Freeman lf1000S.Tylor 2b2000
G.Arias 2b3220M.Grcia ss2000
Mrtinez 2b1012C.Dngan ss1000
Gllgher c2000F.Frmin c2110
Lvstida c2000Briceno c1000

Cleveland001010031-6
Kansas City11002120(x)-7

E_Curry (1), Naylor (1). DP_Cleveland 2, Kansas City 3. LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3. 2B_Arias (2), Dozier (2), Fermin (2). 3B_Martinez (1). HR_Noel (1), Beaty 2 (2), Blanco (2), Reyes (2). SB_Quinn (1), Arias (3). CS_Noel (1). PO_Noel.

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Curry452201
Clase L, 0-1122200
Morgan111100
Herrin2-322202
Baragar1-300000
Bilous100001
Kansas City
Lynch341121
Garrett H, 1100001
Clarke W, 1-0, BS, 0-1121100
Coleman H, 3120010
Taylor H, 1100002
Cuas2-333311
Monke H, 11-300000
Weiss S, 1-1111110

HBP_by_Garrett (Naylor).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, John Bacon;.

T_2:33. A_7298

