|Cleveland
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|5
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|6
|M.Straw cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Brd Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Quinn cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jo.Rave cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olvares rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Tena ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Bates rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Beaty lf
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Rocchio 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|D.Blnco lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Jo.Bell dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jh.Noel dh
|2
|1
|2
|1
|N.Lftin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Nylor 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Pries 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|L.Tresh dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Camargo 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|I.Grene rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alxnder 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brennan lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mssey 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Tylor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Arias 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|M.Grcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez 2b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|C.Dngan ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frmin c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Lvstida c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Briceno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|010
|031
|-
|6
|Kansas City
|110
|021
|20(x)
|-
|7
E_Curry (1), Naylor (1). DP_Cleveland 2, Kansas City 3. LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3. 2B_Arias (2), Dozier (2), Fermin (2). 3B_Martinez (1). HR_Noel (1), Beaty 2 (2), Blanco (2), Reyes (2). SB_Quinn (1), Arias (3). CS_Noel (1). PO_Noel.
|4
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_by_Garrett (Naylor).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, John Bacon;.
T_2:33. A_7298
