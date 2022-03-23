|Kansas City
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|8
|13
|7
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|N.Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Blckmon rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|M.Mssey 2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|E.Tovar ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Con.Joe lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|K.Isbel cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Hnnah lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Montero 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C..Cron 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S.Mtias ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hlder 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Prtto 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hlliard cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Olvares cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Boswell cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|E.Rvera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Lopes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mlendez 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|D.Nunez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Blnco lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schbler dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hicklen dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|T.Snydr dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Psqntno dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Trejo ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|G.Cncel 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|R.Vlade rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Grcia ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|002
|101
|211
|-
|8
|Colorado
|001
|300
|000
|-
|4
E_Lopez (1). DP_Kansas City 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Colorado 6. 2B_Massey (1), Tovar (1), Joe (1), Trejo (2). 3B_Hicklen (1). HR_Olivares 2 (2), Hilliard (1). SB_Massey (1), Isbel (1), Pratto (1).
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
HBP_Boswell by Peacock.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Bill Miller; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Cory Blaser;.
T_2:58. A_5045
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.