Kansas CityColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals388137Totals34484
N.Lopez ss3010Blckmon rf2100
M.Mssey 2b2220E.Tovar ss2010
H.Dzier 1b2011Con.Joe lf3021
K.Isbel cf2011J.Hnnah lf1000
S.Perez c3000McMahon 3b3000
Gllgher c2011Montero 1b1000
O'Hearn 1b2010C..Cron 1b2100
S.Mtias ph1000K.Hlder 3b1000
N.Prtto 1b0100Hlliard cf3112
Olvares cf3222Boswell cf0000
N.Eaton rf2000Hampson 2b2120
E.Rvera 3b3000T.Lopes 2b2000
Mlendez 3b1011D.Nunez c2000
J.Jones lf3000C.Perez c2010
D.Blnco lf1000Schbler dh2000
Hicklen dh2110T.Snydr dh2000
Psqntno dh2000A.Trejo ss2011
G.Cncel 2b2111R.Vlade rf2000
M.Grcia ss2110

Kansas City002101211-8
Colorado001300000-4

E_Lopez (1). DP_Kansas City 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Colorado 6. 2B_Massey (1), Tovar (1), Joe (1), Trejo (2). 3B_Hicklen (1). HR_Olivares 2 (2), Hilliard (1). SB_Massey (1), Isbel (1), Pratto (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Greinke321010
Vizcaino BS, 0-12-333311
Freeman1-300000
Keller W, 1-0330003
Peacock H, 1100000
Vines100000
Colorado
Blach352200
Lawrence H, 1111101
Bird H, 1100002
Bowden BS, 0-1111101
Sheffield L, 0-1132200
Hammer111113
Lee121120

HBP_Boswell by Peacock.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Bill Miller; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Cory Blaser;.

T_2:58. A_5045

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you