|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
|Rutgers
|7
|10
|7
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
RUTG_Strong 11 pass from Wimsatt (Patel kick), 8:04.
Second Quarter
RUTG_Wimsatt 6 run (Patel kick), 13:26.
RUTG_FG Patel 32, 7:42.
Third Quarter
RUTG_Monangai 15 run (Patel kick), 4:05.
Fourth Quarter
NW_Komolafe 1 pass from Sullivan (Olsen kick), :19.
A_53,026.
|NW
|RUTG
|First downs
|13
|20
|Total Net Yards
|201
|285
|Rushes-yards
|22-12
|44-122
|Passing
|189
|163
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-41-2
|17-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-37
|0-0
|Punts
|6-39.833
|5-39.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-30
|2-19
|Time of Possession
|22:04
|37:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Northwestern, Sullivan 4-11, Porter 6-8, Komolafe 2-7, Henning 2-1, Bryant 8-(minus 15). Rutgers, Monangai 14-49, Benjamin 20-46, Wimsatt 9-33, (Team) 1-(minus 6).
PASSING_Northwestern, Bryant 20-36-2-169, Sullivan 3-4-0-13, Renner 1-1-0-7. Rutgers, Wimsatt 17-29-0-163.
RECEIVING_Northwestern, Ca.Johnson 4-45, Henning 4-42, Porter 4-26, Gordon 3-16, Gill 1-11, Himon 1-9, Lang 1-9, Heard 1-7, Mangieri 1-7, Tyus 1-7, Kennedy 1-5, D.Gray 1-4, Komolafe 1-1. Rutgers, Washington 4-36, Langan 4-27, Long 2-28, Strong 2-24, Dremel 2-19, Monangai 1-20, M.Patterson 1-5, Jackson 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Rutgers, Patel 38.
