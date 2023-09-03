Northwestern00077
Rutgers7107024

First Quarter

RUTG_Strong 11 pass from Wimsatt (Patel kick), 8:04.

Second Quarter

RUTG_Wimsatt 6 run (Patel kick), 13:26.

RUTG_FG Patel 32, 7:42.

Third Quarter

RUTG_Monangai 15 run (Patel kick), 4:05.

Fourth Quarter

NW_Komolafe 1 pass from Sullivan (Olsen kick), :19.

A_53,026.

NWRUTG
First downs1320
Total Net Yards201285
Rushes-yards22-1244-122
Passing189163
Punt Returns0-01--1
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.0-02-0
Comp-Att-Int24-41-217-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-370-0
Punts6-39.8335-39.4
Fumbles-Lost2-01-1
Penalties-Yards3-302-19
Time of Possession22:0437:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Northwestern, Sullivan 4-11, Porter 6-8, Komolafe 2-7, Henning 2-1, Bryant 8-(minus 15). Rutgers, Monangai 14-49, Benjamin 20-46, Wimsatt 9-33, (Team) 1-(minus 6).

PASSING_Northwestern, Bryant 20-36-2-169, Sullivan 3-4-0-13, Renner 1-1-0-7. Rutgers, Wimsatt 17-29-0-163.

RECEIVING_Northwestern, Ca.Johnson 4-45, Henning 4-42, Porter 4-26, Gordon 3-16, Gill 1-11, Himon 1-9, Lang 1-9, Heard 1-7, Mangieri 1-7, Tyus 1-7, Kennedy 1-5, D.Gray 1-4, Komolafe 1-1. Rutgers, Washington 4-36, Langan 4-27, Long 2-28, Strong 2-24, Dremel 2-19, Monangai 1-20, M.Patterson 1-5, Jackson 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Rutgers, Patel 38.

