|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
|Rutgers
|7
|6
|0
|23
|—
|36
First Quarter
RUTG_Benjamin 33 pass from Wimsatt (Patel kick), 3:47.
Second Quarter
RUTG_FG Patel 51, 13:31.
RUTG_FG Patel 43, 7:22.
Fourth Quarter
TEM_D.Wright 9 pass from Warner (C.Price kick), 14:51.
RUTG_Monangai 1 run (pass failed), 11:48.
RUTG_FG Patel 23, 9:57.
RUTG_S.Brown 1 run (Patel kick), 5:37.
RUTG_Salaam 5 run (Patel kick), 2:34.
|TEM
|RUTG
|First downs
|20
|17
|Total Net Yards
|310
|452
|Rushes-yards
|24-84
|51-254
|Passing
|226
|198
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-39
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-47-2
|10-21-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-15
|1-2
|Punts
|7-35.857
|3-42.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-45
|5-57
|Time of Possession
|25:21
|34:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Temple, Joq.Smith 9-45, Hubbard 4-30, Saydee 7-13, Patterson 1-(minus 1), Warner 3-(minus 3). Rutgers, Monangai 28-165, Benjamin 5-36, Salaam 5-28, Wimsatt 8-24, S.Brown 4-6, (Team) 1-(minus 5).
PASSING_Temple, Warner 21-47-2-226. Rutgers, Wimsatt 10-21-0-198.
RECEIVING_Temple, Wright 6-63, Martin-Robinson 4-58, R.Clark 3-21, Hubbard 3-12, Am.Anderson 2-36, Baines 1-21, Saydee 1-15, (Team) 1-0. Rutgers, Jackson 4-95, Washington 2-24, Dremel 2-19, Benjamin 1-33, S.Brown 1-27.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
