Temple00077
Rutgers7602336

First Quarter

RUTG_Benjamin 33 pass from Wimsatt (Patel kick), 3:47.

Second Quarter

RUTG_FG Patel 51, 13:31.

RUTG_FG Patel 43, 7:22.

Fourth Quarter

TEM_D.Wright 9 pass from Warner (C.Price kick), 14:51.

RUTG_Monangai 1 run (pass failed), 11:48.

RUTG_FG Patel 23, 9:57.

RUTG_S.Brown 1 run (Patel kick), 5:37.

RUTG_Salaam 5 run (Patel kick), 2:34.

TEMRUTG
First downs2017
Total Net Yards310452
Rushes-yards24-8451-254
Passing226198
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.0-02-39
Comp-Att-Int21-47-210-21-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-151-2
Punts7-35.8573-42.333
Fumbles-Lost1-01-1
Penalties-Yards7-455-57
Time of Possession25:2134:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Temple, Joq.Smith 9-45, Hubbard 4-30, Saydee 7-13, Patterson 1-(minus 1), Warner 3-(minus 3). Rutgers, Monangai 28-165, Benjamin 5-36, Salaam 5-28, Wimsatt 8-24, S.Brown 4-6, (Team) 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Temple, Warner 21-47-2-226. Rutgers, Wimsatt 10-21-0-198.

RECEIVING_Temple, Wright 6-63, Martin-Robinson 4-58, R.Clark 3-21, Hubbard 3-12, Am.Anderson 2-36, Baines 1-21, Saydee 1-15, (Team) 1-0. Rutgers, Jackson 4-95, Washington 2-24, Dremel 2-19, Benjamin 1-33, S.Brown 1-27.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

