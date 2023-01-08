NEBRASKA (10-6)
Bourne 4-9 1-2 9, Markowski 1-8 3-4 5, Haiby 5-12 0-0 10, Krull 3-6 4-4 11, Shelley 0-10 0-2 0, Coley 1-2 0-0 3, Mendelson 2-4 0-2 4, Stewart 1-3 1-2 3, Hake 0-4 0-0 0, Moriarty 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 17-60 9-16 45
RUTGERS (7-10)
Cornwell 4-10 0-0 8, Lafayette 1-3 1-1 3, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Sidibe 3-7 1-2 7, Smikle 5-19 7-8 20, Bates 3-5 0-0 8, Carter 3-7 0-0 7, Streeter 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 21-57 9-11 57
|Nebraska
|5
|15
|11
|14
|—
|45
|Rutgers
|10
|20
|15
|12
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_Nebraska 2-25 (Bourne 0-3, Markowski 0-1, Haiby 0-1, Krull 1-3, Shelley 0-8, Coley 1-1, Stewart 0-2, Hake 0-4, Moriarty 0-2), Rutgers 6-18 (Smikle 3-9, Bates 2-4, Carter 1-2, Streeter 0-3). Assists_Nebraska 13 (Shelley 6), Rutgers 11 (Sidibe 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska 35 (Bourne 9), Rutgers 46 (Cornwell 12). Total Fouls_Nebraska 16, Rutgers 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,223.
