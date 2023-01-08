FGFTReb
RUTGERS (7-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cornwell324-100-02-12038
Lafayette131-31-10-4003
Brown172-30-01-3034
Sidibe373-71-20-5517
Smikle375-197-84-63320
Bates243-50-00-5048
Carter293-70-02-4307
Streeter110-30-00-0010
Team00-00-03-7000
Totals20021-579-1112-46111557

Percentages: FG 36.842, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Smikle 3-9, Bates 2-4, Carter 1-2, Streeter 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Sidibe 2, Cornwell 1, Smikle 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Sidibe 7, Carter 5, Smikle 3, Brown 2, Team 2, Cornwell 1, Lafayette 1)

Steals: 6 (Smikle 4, Carter 2)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
NEBRASKA (10-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bourne304-91-22-9329
Markowski231-83-42-3015
Haiby285-120-02-61110
Krull333-64-42-51311
Shelley340-100-20-2620
Coley71-20-00-1113
Mendelson132-40-20-2044
Stewart81-31-20-1003
Hake130-40-01-1120
Moriarty110-20-00-0000
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20017-609-1612-35131645

Percentages: FG 28.333, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 2-25, .080 (Krull 1-3, Coley 1-1, Bourne 0-3, Markowski 0-1, Haiby 0-1, Shelley 0-8, Stewart 0-2, Hake 0-4, Moriarty 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Markowski 3, Shelley 1, Mendelson 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Haiby 4, Bourne 2, Krull 2, Markowski 1, Shelley 1, Mendelson 1, Hake 1, Team 1)

Steals: 10 (Haiby 5, Krull 3, Bourne 1, Markowski 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Nebraska515111445
Rutgers1020151257

A_3,223

Officials_Ashlee Goode, Brian Garland, Angie Enlund

