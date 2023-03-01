NORTHWESTERN (9-21)
Mott 3-7 5-9 11, Walsh 7-15 4-6 24, McWilliams 0-2 0-0 0, Rainey 1-4 0-0 2, Wood 2-6 2-2 6, Goodchild 0-0 0-0 0, Shaw 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 2-5 0-0 5, Hartman 2-5 0-0 6, Lau 2-5 0-0 5, Weaver 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 19-54 11-17 59
RUTGERS (12-19)
Cornwell 5-10 5-8 15, Lafayette 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-5 0-0 0, Sidibe 4-13 3-4 11, Smikle 9-16 4-6 26, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 4-9 3-3 11, Streeter 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 15-21 63
|Northwestern
|16
|14
|13
|16
|—
|59
|Rutgers
|20
|17
|14
|12
|—
|63
3-Point Goals_Northwestern 10-24 (Walsh 6-9, Rainey 0-1, Wood 0-1, Brown 1-4, Hartman 2-5, Lau 1-3, Weaver 0-1), Rutgers 4-14 (Brown 0-2, Smikle 4-8, Bates 0-1, Carter 0-2, Streeter 0-1). Assists_Northwestern 16 (Rainey 5), Rutgers 7 (Sidibe 3). Fouled Out_Rutgers Smikle. Rebounds_Northwestern 35 (Walsh 8), Rutgers 44 (Cornwell 16). Total Fouls_Northwestern 20, Rutgers 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,890.
