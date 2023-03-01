FGFTReb
RUTGERS (12-19)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cornwell345-105-87-161315
Lafayette110-20-00-1000
Brown220-50-00-2240
Sidibe364-133-41-73211
Smikle319-164-61-50526
Bates280-20-00-3120
Carter294-93-30-20011
Streeter90-10-00-0000
Team00-00-06-8000
Totals20022-5815-2115-4471663

Percentages: FG 37.931, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Smikle 4-8, Brown 0-2, Bates 0-1, Carter 0-2, Streeter 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Cornwell 3, Sidibe 2, Brown 1, Smikle 1, Bates 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Smikle 4, Cornwell 3, Lafayette 3, Sidibe 3, Carter 3, Brown 2, Bates 1, Team 1)

Steals: 9 (Smikle 4, Sidibe 3, Lafayette 1, Brown 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
NORTHWESTERN (9-21)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mott273-75-93-52411
Walsh307-154-61-80424
McWilliams70-20-01-3100
Rainey261-40-01-2542
Wood352-62-20-3216
Goodchild00-00-00-0000
Shaw100-00-00-0110
Brown172-50-00-3015
Hartman102-50-00-4006
Lau182-50-01-2245
Weaver200-50-00-1310
Team00-00-03-4000
Totals20019-5411-1710-35162059

Percentages: FG 35.185, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Walsh 6-9, Hartman 2-5, Brown 1-4, Lau 1-3, Rainey 0-1, Wood 0-1, Weaver 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 12 (Wood 6, Walsh 2, Weaver 2, Brown 1, Lau 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Wood 5, Lau 4, Walsh 3, Rainey 3, Mott 1, McWilliams 1, Shaw 1, Brown 1, Weaver 1)

Steals: 11 (Weaver 4, Rainey 2, Mott 1, McWilliams 1, Wood 1, Shaw 1, Brown 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Northwestern1614131659
Rutgers2017141263

A_4,890

Officials_Tiara Cruse, Julie Krommenhoek, Kevin Pethtel

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

