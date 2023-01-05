MARYLAND (10-5)
Reese 4-5 0-1 8, Scott 3-10 0-0 6, Hart 1-3 0-0 2, Young 5-12 1-4 13, Batchelor 0-0 0-0 0, Carey 4-8 0-0 12, Martinez 1-3 2-2 5, Emilien 0-2 1-2 1, Long 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 19-46 4-9 50.
RUTGERS (11-4)
Mag 3-4 0-0 6, Omoruyi 1-4 2-2 4, McConnell 4-12 2-4 10, Mulcahy 6-6 2-2 15, Spencer 3-10 4-4 13, Hyatt 3-7 0-0 8, Simpson 2-5 2-2 6, Reiber 1-3 0-0 2, Woolfolk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 12-14 64.
Halftime_Rutgers 24-17. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 8-22 (Carey 4-8, Young 2-4, Martinez 1-1, Long 1-2, Emilien 0-1, Hart 0-2, Scott 0-4), Rutgers 6-17 (Spencer 3-6, Hyatt 2-5, Mulcahy 1-1, Reiber 0-1, Simpson 0-1, McConnell 0-3). Rebounds_Maryland 25 (Martinez 7), Rutgers 26 (Omoruyi 13). Assists_Maryland 10 (Young 3), Rutgers 11 (Spencer 5). Total Fouls_Maryland 17, Rutgers 11. A_8,000 (8,000).
