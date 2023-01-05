FGFTReb
MARYLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reese364-50-11-6148
Scott303-100-01-2026
Hart231-30-00-2222
Young315-121-41-43213
Batchelor100-00-00-0010
Carey254-80-00-02312
Martinez221-32-23-7015
Emilien140-21-22-3011
Long91-30-01-1213
Totals20019-464-99-25101750

Percentages: FG .413, FT .444.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Carey 4-8, Young 2-4, Martinez 1-1, Long 1-2, Emilien 0-1, Hart 0-2, Scott 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hart, Scott).

Turnovers: 18 (Reese 5, Young 4, Hart 3, Martinez 2, Scott 2, Batchelor, Emilien).

Steals: 9 (Reese 3, Young 2, Carey, Hart, Martinez, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
RUTGERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mag263-40-00-4036
Omoruyi341-42-24-13234
McConnell334-122-42-42110
Mulcahy316-62-20-01015
Spencer303-104-40-15113
Hyatt223-70-01-3018
Simpson182-52-20-0116
Reiber31-30-00-1012
Woolfolk30-00-00-0000
Totals20023-5112-147-26111164

Percentages: FG .451, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Spencer 3-6, Hyatt 2-5, Mulcahy 1-1, Reiber 0-1, Simpson 0-1, McConnell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Omoruyi 3, McConnell 2, Hyatt).

Turnovers: 12 (Omoruyi 4, Mag 2, Simpson 2, Spencer 2, Hyatt, Mulcahy).

Steals: 11 (Spencer 3, Mag 2, McConnell 2, Mulcahy 2, Omoruyi, Simpson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Maryland173350
Rutgers244064

A_8,000 (8,000).

