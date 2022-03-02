FGFTReb
RUTGERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Omoruyi364-65-80-120313
Baker364-132-21-23113
McConnell294-70-01-5048
Mulcahy372-81-21-1335
Harper387-120-01-64319
Mag101-10-21-1002
Hyatt71-32-22-4004
Reiber41-10-00-0002
Miller30-00-00-0000
Totals20024-5110-167-31101466

Percentages: FG .471, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Harper 5-8, Baker 3-7, Mulcahy 0-1, McConnell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Omoruyi 4).

Turnovers: 13 (Mulcahy 5, Baker 3, Harper, Hyatt, Mag, McConnell, Reiber).

Steals: 6 (Baker 2, McConnell 2, Mulcahy, Omoruyi).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson-Davis327-115-63-91319
Kopp341-72-21-4235
Thompson314-73-50-31212
Johnson335-111-11-32313
Stewart312-90-00-3016
Phinisee171-40-00-1222
Geronimo93-40-01-2006
Durr80-20-01-2110
Bates50-10-00-0010
Totals20023-5611-147-2791663

Percentages: FG .411, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Johnson 2-4, Stewart 2-9, Thompson 1-1, Kopp 1-5, Phinisee 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Durr 2, Jackson-Davis, Kopp).

Turnovers: 9 (Johnson 4, Jackson-Davis 2, Stewart 2, Thompson).

Steals: 7 (Johnson 3, Jackson-Davis, Kopp, Phinisee, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Rutgers254166
Indiana323163

A_17,222 (17,222).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

