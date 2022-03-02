|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RUTGERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Omoruyi
|36
|4-6
|5-8
|0-12
|0
|3
|13
|Baker
|36
|4-13
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|1
|13
|McConnell
|29
|4-7
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|4
|8
|Mulcahy
|37
|2-8
|1-2
|1-1
|3
|3
|5
|Harper
|38
|7-12
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|3
|19
|Mag
|10
|1-1
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Hyatt
|7
|1-3
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|4
|Reiber
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Miller
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-51
|10-16
|7-31
|10
|14
|66
Percentages: FG .471, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Harper 5-8, Baker 3-7, Mulcahy 0-1, McConnell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Omoruyi 4).
Turnovers: 13 (Mulcahy 5, Baker 3, Harper, Hyatt, Mag, McConnell, Reiber).
Steals: 6 (Baker 2, McConnell 2, Mulcahy, Omoruyi).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson-Davis
|32
|7-11
|5-6
|3-9
|1
|3
|19
|Kopp
|34
|1-7
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|3
|5
|Thompson
|31
|4-7
|3-5
|0-3
|1
|2
|12
|Johnson
|33
|5-11
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|3
|13
|Stewart
|31
|2-9
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|6
|Phinisee
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|2
|Geronimo
|9
|3-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|6
|Durr
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Bates
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-56
|11-14
|7-27
|9
|16
|63
Percentages: FG .411, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Johnson 2-4, Stewart 2-9, Thompson 1-1, Kopp 1-5, Phinisee 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Durr 2, Jackson-Davis, Kopp).
Turnovers: 9 (Johnson 4, Jackson-Davis 2, Stewart 2, Thompson).
Steals: 7 (Johnson 3, Jackson-Davis, Kopp, Phinisee, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Rutgers
|25
|41
|—
|66
|Indiana
|32
|31
|—
|63
A_17,222 (17,222).