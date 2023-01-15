OHIO ST. (10-7)
Sueing 3-10 1-2 7, Okpara 2-4 0-0 4, Likekele 0-5 0-0 0, McNeil 3-12 2-2 11, Thornton 2-7 0-0 4, Sensabaugh 6-11 4-5 20, Key 4-11 3-3 11, Holden 3-6 0-0 7, Gayle 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 10-12 64.
RUTGERS (13-5)
Mag 5-6 3-4 15, Omoruyi 4-11 6-8 14, McConnell 4-13 2-3 10, Mulcahy 2-12 0-0 6, C.Spencer 5-13 9-11 21, Hyatt 0-4 0-0 0, Simpson 1-2 0-0 2, Reiber 0-1 0-1 0, Woolfolk 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 20-27 68.
Halftime_Ohio St. 23-20. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 8-21 (Sensabaugh 4-6, McNeil 3-7, Holden 1-1, Likekele 0-1, Thornton 0-2, Sueing 0-4), Rutgers 6-24 (Mag 2-3, Mulcahy 2-6, C.Spencer 2-7, Omoruyi 0-1, Hyatt 0-2, McConnell 0-5). Fouled Out_McNeil. Rebounds_Ohio St. 42 (Sensabaugh 11), Rutgers 38 (Omoruyi 11). Assists_Ohio St. 7 (Sueing 2), Rutgers 16 (C.Spencer 6). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 22, Rutgers 15. A_8,000 (8,000).
