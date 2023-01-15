|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sueing
|34
|3-10
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|7
|Okpara
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|4
|Likekele
|18
|0-5
|0-0
|3-3
|1
|3
|0
|McNeil
|32
|3-12
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|5
|11
|Thornton
|37
|2-7
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|4
|Sensabaugh
|29
|6-11
|4-5
|1-11
|1
|2
|20
|Key
|28
|4-11
|3-3
|5-9
|0
|4
|11
|Holden
|21
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|7
|Gayle
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Brown
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|23-67
|10-12
|13-42
|7
|22
|64
Percentages: FG .343, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Sensabaugh 4-6, McNeil 3-7, Holden 1-1, Likekele 0-1, Thornton 0-2, Sueing 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Okpara 2, Gayle, Sensabaugh).
Turnovers: 12 (Sueing 4, Sensabaugh 3, McNeil 2, Holden, Key, Likekele).
Steals: 5 (McNeil 2, Likekele, Sensabaugh, Thornton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RUTGERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mag
|33
|5-6
|3-4
|4-8
|1
|2
|15
|Omoruyi
|32
|4-11
|6-8
|4-11
|1
|3
|14
|McConnell
|43
|4-13
|2-3
|0-7
|4
|2
|10
|Mulcahy
|42
|2-12
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|6
|C.Spencer
|37
|5-13
|9-11
|1-7
|6
|3
|21
|Hyatt
|19
|0-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Reiber
|4
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Woolfolk
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Miller
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|21-62
|20-27
|10-38
|16
|15
|68
Percentages: FG .339, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Mag 2-3, Mulcahy 2-6, C.Spencer 2-7, Omoruyi 0-1, Hyatt 0-2, McConnell 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Omoruyi 6, Mag, Mulcahy).
Turnovers: 9 (Hyatt 2, C.Spencer, Mag, McConnell, Mulcahy, Omoruyi, Simpson, Woolfolk).
Steals: 8 (C.Spencer 4, McConnell 2, Hyatt, Reiber).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Ohio St.
|23
|34
|7
|—
|64
|Rutgers
|20
|37
|11
|—
|68
A_8,000 (8,000).
