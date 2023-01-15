FGFTReb
OHIO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sueing343-101-21-3227
Okpara152-40-02-5024
Likekele180-50-03-3130
McNeil323-122-21-31511
Thornton372-70-00-5114
Sensabaugh296-114-51-111220
Key284-113-35-90411
Holden213-60-00-1117
Gayle80-00-00-0020
Brown30-10-00-2000
Totals22523-6710-1213-4272264

Percentages: FG .343, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Sensabaugh 4-6, McNeil 3-7, Holden 1-1, Likekele 0-1, Thornton 0-2, Sueing 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Okpara 2, Gayle, Sensabaugh).

Turnovers: 12 (Sueing 4, Sensabaugh 3, McNeil 2, Holden, Key, Likekele).

Steals: 5 (McNeil 2, Likekele, Sensabaugh, Thornton).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
RUTGERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mag335-63-44-81215
Omoruyi324-116-84-111314
McConnell434-132-30-74210
Mulcahy422-120-00-1416
C.Spencer375-139-111-76321
Hyatt190-40-01-3010
Simpson91-20-00-0012
Reiber40-10-10-1000
Woolfolk40-00-00-0020
Miller20-00-00-0000
Totals22521-6220-2710-38161568

Percentages: FG .339, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Mag 2-3, Mulcahy 2-6, C.Spencer 2-7, Omoruyi 0-1, Hyatt 0-2, McConnell 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Omoruyi 6, Mag, Mulcahy).

Turnovers: 9 (Hyatt 2, C.Spencer, Mag, McConnell, Mulcahy, Omoruyi, Simpson, Woolfolk).

Steals: 8 (C.Spencer 4, McConnell 2, Hyatt, Reiber).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ohio St.2334764
Rutgers20371168

A_8,000 (8,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you