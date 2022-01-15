FGFTReb
RUTGERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Omoruyi313-40-14-10036
Baker364-140-01-2708
McConnell341-30-00-7332
Mulcahy286-81-13-63215
Harper3710-165-61-42331
Hyatt132-60-10-0006
Mag80-30-00-2100
Reiber81-20-00-1032
Miller30-00-00-0030
Gonzales-Agee10-00-00-0020
Palmquist10-00-00-0000
Totals20027-566-99-32161970

Percentages: FG .482, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Harper 6-8, Mulcahy 2-2, Hyatt 2-4, Mag 0-1, McConnell 0-1, Baker 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Baker 3, Omoruyi 3, Mulcahy, Reiber).

Turnovers: 15 (Mulcahy 7, Harper 2, McConnell 2, Omoruyi 2, Baker, Hyatt).

Steals: 6 (McConnell 2, Mulcahy 2, Baker, Omoruyi).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MARYLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reese252-75-66-7139
Scott324-92-31-41212
Ayala335-150-00-41313
Hart374-91-11-42010
Russell372-115-51-6439
Green150-00-01-3010
Wahab141-22-20-4024
Martinez70-12-20-0002
Totals20018-5417-1910-3291459

Percentages: FG .333, FT .895.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Ayala 3-10, Scott 2-5, Hart 1-3, Reese 0-2, Russell 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Wahab 2, Russell, Scott).

Turnovers: 13 (Russell 4, Wahab 4, Scott 2, Hart, Martinez, Reese).

Steals: 8 (Ayala 2, Green, Hart, Martinez, Reese, Russell, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

Rutgers274370
Maryland382159

A_11,052 (17,950).

