|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RUTGERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Omoruyi
|31
|3-4
|0-1
|4-10
|0
|3
|6
|Baker
|36
|4-14
|0-0
|1-2
|7
|0
|8
|McConnell
|34
|1-3
|0-0
|0-7
|3
|3
|2
|Mulcahy
|28
|6-8
|1-1
|3-6
|3
|2
|15
|Harper
|37
|10-16
|5-6
|1-4
|2
|3
|31
|Hyatt
|13
|2-6
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Mag
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Reiber
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Miller
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Gonzales-Agee
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Palmquist
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-56
|6-9
|9-32
|16
|19
|70
Percentages: FG .482, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Harper 6-8, Mulcahy 2-2, Hyatt 2-4, Mag 0-1, McConnell 0-1, Baker 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Baker 3, Omoruyi 3, Mulcahy, Reiber).
Turnovers: 15 (Mulcahy 7, Harper 2, McConnell 2, Omoruyi 2, Baker, Hyatt).
Steals: 6 (McConnell 2, Mulcahy 2, Baker, Omoruyi).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARYLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Reese
|25
|2-7
|5-6
|6-7
|1
|3
|9
|Scott
|32
|4-9
|2-3
|1-4
|1
|2
|12
|Ayala
|33
|5-15
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|13
|Hart
|37
|4-9
|1-1
|1-4
|2
|0
|10
|Russell
|37
|2-11
|5-5
|1-6
|4
|3
|9
|Green
|15
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Wahab
|14
|1-2
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|4
|Martinez
|7
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|18-54
|17-19
|10-32
|9
|14
|59
Percentages: FG .333, FT .895.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Ayala 3-10, Scott 2-5, Hart 1-3, Reese 0-2, Russell 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Wahab 2, Russell, Scott).
Turnovers: 13 (Russell 4, Wahab 4, Scott 2, Hart, Martinez, Reese).
Steals: 8 (Ayala 2, Green, Hart, Martinez, Reese, Russell, Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Rutgers
|27
|43
|—
|70
|Maryland
|38
|21
|—
|59
A_11,052 (17,950).