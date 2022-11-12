MASS.-LOWELL (2-1)
Al.Blunt 2-5 0-0 6, Brooks 8-14 1-3 17, Coulibaly 7-12 4-5 18, Hammond 2-6 0-0 4, Hikim 4-11 0-1 8, Watkins 3-6 0-0 8, Withers 0-4 0-0 0, Covington 0-1 2-2 2, O'Connor 1-4 0-0 2, Mincey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 7-11 65.
RUTGERS (3-0)
Hyatt 3-10 4-6 12, Mag 1-7 0-1 2, Omoruyi 8-17 6-8 22, Mulcahy 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 3-9 8-8 15, Simpson 3-11 10-10 16, Woolfolk 2-3 0-1 4, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Reiber 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-62 28-34 73.
Halftime_Rutgers 34-21. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 4-18 (Watkins 2-3, Al.Blunt 2-4, Coulibaly 0-1, Covington 0-1, Hammond 0-1, O'Connor 0-2, Hikim 0-3, Withers 0-3), Rutgers 3-16 (Hyatt 2-6, Spencer 1-3, Reiber 0-1, Mag 0-2, Omoruyi 0-2, Simpson 0-2). Fouled Out_Hammond, Hikim, Woolfolk. Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 37 (Brooks 12), Rutgers 40 (Omoruyi 15). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 12 (Hikim, Watkins 3), Rutgers 7 (Simpson, Woolfolk 2). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 26, Rutgers 15. A_8,000 (8,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.