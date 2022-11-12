FGFTReb
MASS.-LOWELLMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Al.Blunt282-50-00-4126
Brooks288-141-35-121417
Coulibaly347-124-54-82318
Hammond192-60-01-2154
Hikim244-110-10-3358
Watkins253-60-00-2338
Withers180-40-00-3110
Covington120-12-20-0012
O'Connor81-40-01-2012
Mincey40-10-00-1000
Totals20027-647-1111-37122665

Percentages: FG .422, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Watkins 2-3, Al.Blunt 2-4, Coulibaly 0-1, Covington 0-1, Hammond 0-1, O'Connor 0-2, Hikim 0-3, Withers 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Brooks 3, Coulibaly 2, Hikim 2, O'Connor).

Turnovers: 16 (Hikim 7, Covington 2, Withers 2, Al.Blunt, Brooks, Coulibaly, Hammond, Watkins).

Steals: 7 (Watkins 2, Withers 2, Al.Blunt, Covington, Hikim).

Technical Fouls: Brooks, 16:31 second.

FGFTReb
RUTGERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hyatt343-104-62-60412
Mag231-70-12-4112
Omoruyi378-176-87-151322
Mulcahy90-00-00-2000
Spencer323-98-80-31215
Simpson343-1110-101-32016
Woolfolk142-30-11-3254
Miller100-20-01-2000
Reiber71-30-01-2002
Totals20021-6228-3415-4071573

Percentages: FG .339, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Hyatt 2-6, Spencer 1-3, Reiber 0-1, Mag 0-2, Omoruyi 0-2, Simpson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Omoruyi 3, Woolfolk).

Turnovers: 12 (Hyatt 3, Omoruyi 2, Simpson 2, Spencer 2, Mag, Miller, Woolfolk).

Steals: 10 (Hyatt 3, Spencer 3, Mag 2, Omoruyi, Simpson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mass.-Lowell214465
Rutgers343973

A_8,000 (8,000).

