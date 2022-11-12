|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MASS.-LOWELL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Al.Blunt
|28
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|6
|Brooks
|28
|8-14
|1-3
|5-12
|1
|4
|17
|Coulibaly
|34
|7-12
|4-5
|4-8
|2
|3
|18
|Hammond
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|5
|4
|Hikim
|24
|4-11
|0-1
|0-3
|3
|5
|8
|Watkins
|25
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|8
|Withers
|18
|0-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|0
|Covington
|12
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|O'Connor
|8
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Mincey
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-64
|7-11
|11-37
|12
|26
|65
Percentages: FG .422, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Watkins 2-3, Al.Blunt 2-4, Coulibaly 0-1, Covington 0-1, Hammond 0-1, O'Connor 0-2, Hikim 0-3, Withers 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Brooks 3, Coulibaly 2, Hikim 2, O'Connor).
Turnovers: 16 (Hikim 7, Covington 2, Withers 2, Al.Blunt, Brooks, Coulibaly, Hammond, Watkins).
Steals: 7 (Watkins 2, Withers 2, Al.Blunt, Covington, Hikim).
Technical Fouls: Brooks, 16:31 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RUTGERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hyatt
|34
|3-10
|4-6
|2-6
|0
|4
|12
|Mag
|23
|1-7
|0-1
|2-4
|1
|1
|2
|Omoruyi
|37
|8-17
|6-8
|7-15
|1
|3
|22
|Mulcahy
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Spencer
|32
|3-9
|8-8
|0-3
|1
|2
|15
|Simpson
|34
|3-11
|10-10
|1-3
|2
|0
|16
|Woolfolk
|14
|2-3
|0-1
|1-3
|2
|5
|4
|Miller
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Reiber
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-62
|28-34
|15-40
|7
|15
|73
Percentages: FG .339, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Hyatt 2-6, Spencer 1-3, Reiber 0-1, Mag 0-2, Omoruyi 0-2, Simpson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Omoruyi 3, Woolfolk).
Turnovers: 12 (Hyatt 3, Omoruyi 2, Simpson 2, Spencer 2, Mag, Miller, Woolfolk).
Steals: 10 (Hyatt 3, Spencer 3, Mag 2, Omoruyi, Simpson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Mass.-Lowell
|21
|44
|—
|65
|Rutgers
|34
|39
|—
|73
A_8,000 (8,000).
