RUTGERS (5-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown154-40-01-3308
Singleton203-62-20-4038
Dickson201-60-01-2612
Mason130-10-00-1100
Petree142-20-01-2205
Lafayette82-20-01-2024
Walker155-81-23-70211
Guihon90-20-01-3010
Lassiter81-10-00-1303
Maddox141-40-00-0212
Marshall70-21-22-2121
Martino101-30-00-1012
Morris131-12-20-1415
Sidibe125-54-52-40315
Cornwell124-50-53-5008
Sanderlin100-30-00-0200
Team00-00-00-2000
Totals20030-5510-1815-40241774

Percentages: FG 54.545, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Petree 1-1, Lassiter 1-1, Morris 1-1, Sidibe 1-1, Dickson 0-3, Maddox 0-2, Martino 0-2, Sanderlin 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Singleton 1, Petree 1, Lafayette 1, Lassiter 1, Martino 1, Morris 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Singleton 2, Sidibe 2, Sanderlin 2, Dickson 1, Petree 1, Guihon 1, Martino 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (Morris 3, Walker 2, Mason 1, Petree 1, Lassiter 1, Marshall 1, Sidibe 1, Sanderlin 1)

Technical Fouls: None

DELAWARE ST. (0-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Holmes361-50-04-8022
Miller151-34-51-3056
Moragne332-111-20-0206
Sanchez-Oliver332-84-40-3208
Watkins252-70-00-1015
Law251-51-20-2213
Twine170-20-01-2010
Wright163-30-01-1026
Team00-00-00-0000
Totals20012-4410-137-2061236

Percentages: FG 27.273, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Moragne 1-6, Watkins 1-4, Law 0-2, Twine 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Miller 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Law 5, Sanchez-Oliver 3, Holmes 2, Watkins 2, Miller 1, Moragne 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Sanchez-Oliver 2, Law 1, Wright 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Delaware St.313101036
Rutgers1716182374

A_445

Officials_Gerda Gatling, Stephanie Barksdale, Maggie Tieman

