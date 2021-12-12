|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RUTGERS (5-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|15
|4-4
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|0
|8
|Singleton
|20
|3-6
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|8
|Dickson
|20
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|6
|1
|2
|Mason
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Petree
|14
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|5
|Lafayette
|8
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Walker
|15
|5-8
|1-2
|3-7
|0
|2
|11
|Guihon
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Lassiter
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|3
|Maddox
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|Marshall
|7
|0-2
|1-2
|2-2
|1
|2
|1
|Martino
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Morris
|13
|1-1
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|1
|5
|Sidibe
|12
|5-5
|4-5
|2-4
|0
|3
|15
|Cornwell
|12
|4-5
|0-5
|3-5
|0
|0
|8
|Sanderlin
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-55
|10-18
|15-40
|24
|17
|74
Percentages: FG 54.545, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Petree 1-1, Lassiter 1-1, Morris 1-1, Sidibe 1-1, Dickson 0-3, Maddox 0-2, Martino 0-2, Sanderlin 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Singleton 1, Petree 1, Lafayette 1, Lassiter 1, Martino 1, Morris 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Singleton 2, Sidibe 2, Sanderlin 2, Dickson 1, Petree 1, Guihon 1, Martino 1, Team 1)
Steals: 11 (Morris 3, Walker 2, Mason 1, Petree 1, Lassiter 1, Marshall 1, Sidibe 1, Sanderlin 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DELAWARE ST. (0-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Holmes
|36
|1-5
|0-0
|4-8
|0
|2
|2
|Miller
|15
|1-3
|4-5
|1-3
|0
|5
|6
|Moragne
|33
|2-11
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|6
|Sanchez-Oliver
|33
|2-8
|4-4
|0-3
|2
|0
|8
|Watkins
|25
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Law
|25
|1-5
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|3
|Twine
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Wright
|16
|3-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|12-44
|10-13
|7-20
|6
|12
|36
Percentages: FG 27.273, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Moragne 1-6, Watkins 1-4, Law 0-2, Twine 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Miller 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Law 5, Sanchez-Oliver 3, Holmes 2, Watkins 2, Miller 1, Moragne 1, Team 1)
Steals: 4 (Sanchez-Oliver 2, Law 1, Wright 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Delaware St.
|3
|13
|10
|10
|—
|36
|Rutgers
|17
|16
|18
|23
|—
|74
A_445
Officials_Gerda Gatling, Stephanie Barksdale, Maggie Tieman