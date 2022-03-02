FGFTReb
RUTGERS (11-19)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown318-112-35-133218
Singleton214-102-45-70310
Dickson315-143-33-79314
Mason311-50-00-6313
Petree203-50-00-3016
Lafayette20-12-20-0012
Guihon40-00-00-0100
Lassiter113-72-20-1029
Maddox20-10-00-1010
Marshall41-10-00-2012
Morris183-70-00-1007
Sidibe190-30-02-6220
Cornwell42-30-10-1014
Sanderlin20-10-01-1000
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20030-6911-1519-54181875

Percentages: FG 43.478, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Dickson 1-1, Mason 1-5, Lassiter 1-3, Morris 1-2, Petree 0-1, Maddox 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Sidibe 2, Dickson 1, Lassiter 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Dickson 6, Brown 3, Singleton 2, Petree 2, Morris 1, Sidibe 1)

Steals: 5 (Brown 1, Mason 1, Petree 1, Marshall 1, Sidibe 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
PENN ST. (11-18)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Camden180-32-22-2032
Beverley342-90-00-2015
Jekot120-10-00-1010
Kapinus373-149-115-131216
Marisa385-195-80-75115
Brigham61-10-00-0142
Burke111-20-00-1142
Hagans211-50-01-1003
Sabel171-51-20-0034
Thomas60-01-22-4001
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20014-5918-2510-3281950

Percentages: FG 23.729, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Beverley 1-6, Kapinus 1-5, Hagans 1-2, Sabel 1-4, Camden 0-1, Jekot 0-1, Marisa 0-3, Burke 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Camden 1, Kapinus 1, Marisa 1, Thomas 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Marisa 3, Kapinus 2, Brigham 2, Camden 1, Jekot 1, Sabel 1)

Steals: 8 (Kapinus 3, Marisa 3, Burke 1, Sabel 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Rutgers1714232175
Penn St.1114111450

A_0

Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Gina Cross, Felicia Grinter

