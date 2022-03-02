|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RUTGERS (11-19)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|31
|8-11
|2-3
|5-13
|3
|2
|18
|Singleton
|21
|4-10
|2-4
|5-7
|0
|3
|10
|Dickson
|31
|5-14
|3-3
|3-7
|9
|3
|14
|Mason
|31
|1-5
|0-0
|0-6
|3
|1
|3
|Petree
|20
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|6
|Lafayette
|2
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Guihon
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Lassiter
|11
|3-7
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|9
|Maddox
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Marshall
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Morris
|18
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|7
|Sidibe
|19
|0-3
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|2
|0
|Cornwell
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Sanderlin
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-69
|11-15
|19-54
|18
|18
|75
Percentages: FG 43.478, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Dickson 1-1, Mason 1-5, Lassiter 1-3, Morris 1-2, Petree 0-1, Maddox 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Sidibe 2, Dickson 1, Lassiter 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Dickson 6, Brown 3, Singleton 2, Petree 2, Morris 1, Sidibe 1)
Steals: 5 (Brown 1, Mason 1, Petree 1, Marshall 1, Sidibe 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PENN ST. (11-18)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Camden
|18
|0-3
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|3
|2
|Beverley
|34
|2-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|Jekot
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Kapinus
|37
|3-14
|9-11
|5-13
|1
|2
|16
|Marisa
|38
|5-19
|5-8
|0-7
|5
|1
|15
|Brigham
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|2
|Burke
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|2
|Hagans
|21
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Sabel
|17
|1-5
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Thomas
|6
|0-0
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|14-59
|18-25
|10-32
|8
|19
|50
Percentages: FG 23.729, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Beverley 1-6, Kapinus 1-5, Hagans 1-2, Sabel 1-4, Camden 0-1, Jekot 0-1, Marisa 0-3, Burke 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Camden 1, Kapinus 1, Marisa 1, Thomas 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Marisa 3, Kapinus 2, Brigham 2, Camden 1, Jekot 1, Sabel 1)
Steals: 8 (Kapinus 3, Marisa 3, Burke 1, Sabel 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Rutgers
|17
|14
|23
|21
|—
|75
|Penn St.
|11
|14
|11
|14
|—
|50
A_0
Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Gina Cross, Felicia Grinter