Sunday
At Whistling Straits
Sheboygan, Wis.
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 19, EUROPE 9
SINGLES
United States 8, Europe 4
Par453-454-344-443-444-534
Rory McIlroy, Europe343-454-444-343-435-4xx
Xander Schauffele, U.S.443-554-344-453-345-4xx

Europe, 3 and 2.

Par453-454-344-443-444-534
Shane Lowry, Europe443-554-344-342-444-5xx
Patrick Cantlay, U.S.452-443-344-444-433-4xx

United States, 4 and 2.

Par453-454-344-443-444-534
Jon Rahm, Europe453-443-344-452-535-xxx
Scottie Scheffler, U.S.342-363-344-444-444-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

Par453-454-344-443-444-534
Sergio Garcia, Europe362-554-344-342-435-5xx
Bryson DeChambeau, U.S.253-464-243-344-343-5xx

United States, 3 and 2.

Par453-454-344-443-444-534
Viktor Hovland, Europe342-564-344-442-443-434
Collin Morikawa, U.S.552-443-245-343-354-425

Halved.

Par453-454-344-443-444-534
Paul Casey, Europe452-454-344-434-434-334
Dustin Johnson, U.S.452-453-434-342-533-434

United States, 1 up.

Par453-454-344-443-444-534
Bernd Wiesberger, Europe453-463-344-333-444-53x
Brooks Koepka, U.S.543-543-244-343-354-42x

United States, 2 and 1.

Par453-454-344-443-444-534
Ian Poulter, Europe353-443-454-332-444-5xx
Tony Finau, U.S.453-443-444-443-345-5xx

Europe, 3 and 2.

Par453-454-344-443-444-534
Tyrrell Hatton, Europe453-454-345-443-435-xxx
Justin Thomas, U.S.343-463-334-443-444-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

Par453-454-344-443-444-534
Lee Westwood, Europe353-464-344-434-354-433
Harris English, U.S.444-453-344-443-345-534

Europe, 1 up.

Par453-454-344-443-444-534
Tommy Fleetwood, Europe444-454-244-542-444-424
Jordan Spieth, U.S.442-643-354-443-443-524

Halved.

Par453-454-344-443-444-534
Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe354-444-444-332-433-536
Daniel Berger, U.S.444-544-233-343-344-434

United States, 1 up.

