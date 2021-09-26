Sunday
At Whisting Straits GC (Straits)
Sheboygan, Wis.
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 19, EUROPE 9
Europe
FoursomesFourballSinglesTotalMatchesPoints
W-L-TW-L-TW-L-T
Paul Casey0-2-00-1-00-1-00-4-040
Matt Fitzpatrick0-2-00-0-00-1-00-3-030
Tommy Fleetwood0-0-00-1-10-0-10-1-231
Sergio Garcia2-0-01-0-00-1-03-1-043
Tyrrell Hatton0-1-01-0-10-1-01-2-14
Viktor Hovland0-2-00-1-10-0-10-3-251
Shane Lowry0-0-01-1-00-1-01-2-031
Rory McIlroy0-1-00-2-01-0-01-3-041
Ian Poulter0-1-00-1-01-0-01-2-031
Jon Rahm2-0-01-0-10-1-03-1-15
Lee Westwood0-2-00-0-01-0-01-2-031
Bernd Wiesberger0-1-00-1-00-1-00-3-030
United States
FoursomesFourballSinglesTotalMatchesPoints
W-L-TW-L-TW-L-T
Daniel Berger1-1-00-0-01-0-02-1-032
Patrick Cantlay2-0-00-0-11-0-03-0-14
Bryson DeChambeau0-0-01-0-11-0-02-0-13
Harris English0-0-01-1-00-1-01-2-031
Tony Finau0-0-01-1-00-1-01-2-031
Dustin Johnson2-0-02-0-01-0-05-0-055
Brooks Koepka1-1-00-1-01-0-02-2-042
Collin Morikawa2-0-01-0-00-0-13-0-14
Xander Schauffele2-0-01-0-00-1-03-1-043
Scottie Scheffler0-0-01-0-11-0-02-0-13
Jordan Spieth1-1-00-1-00-0-11-2-14
Justin Thomas1-1-00-0-11-0-02-1-14

