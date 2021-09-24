Friday
At Whisting Straits GC (Straits)
Sheboygan, Wis.
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 6, EUROPE 2
Europe
FoursomesFourballSinglesTotalMatchesPoints
W-L-TW-L-TW-L-T
Paul Casey0-1-00-1-00-0-00-2-020
Matt Fitzpatrick0-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-010
Tommy Fleetwood0-0-00-0-10-0-00-0-11½
Sergio Garcia1-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-011
Tyrrell Hatton0-0-00-0-10-0-00-0-11½
Viktor Hovland0-1-00-0-10-0-00-1-12½
Shane Lowry0-0-00-1-00-0-00-0-010
Rory McIlroy0-1-00-1-00-0-00-2-020
Ian Poulter0-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-010
Jon Rahm1-0-00-0-10-0-01-0-12
Lee Westwood0-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-010
Bernd Wiesberger0-0-00-1-00-0-00-1-010
United States
FoursomesFourballSinglesTotalMatchesPoints
W-L-TW-L-TW-L-T
Daniel Berger1-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-011
Patrick Cantlay1-0-00-0-10-0-01-0-12
Bryson DeChambeau0-0-00-0-10-0-00-0-11½
Harris English0-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-011
Tony Finau0-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-011
Dustin Johnson1-0-01-0-00-0-02-0-022
Brooks Koepka1-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-011
Collin Morikawa1-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-011
Xander Schauffele1-0-01-0-00-0-02-0-022
Scottie Scheffler0-0-00-0-10-0-00-0-11½
Jordan Spieth0-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-010
Justin Thomas0-1-00-0-10-0-00-1-12½

