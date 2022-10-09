South Dakota30003
S. Dakota St.0147728

First Quarter

SDAK_FG Ogamba 37, 11:18

Second Quarter

SDST_Jax.Janke 28 pass from Gronowski (Dustman kick), 09:29

SDST_Davis 47 run (Dustman kick), 02:43

Third Quarter

SDST_Davis 5 run (Dustman kick), 10:26

Fourth Quarter

SDST_Davis 1 run (Dustman kick), 14:21

SDAKSDST
First downs622
Rushes-yards36-9243-208
Passing44136
Comp-Att-Int5-12-212-21-1
Return Yards1086
Punts-Avg.6-46.54-41.5
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalty-Yards10-916-38
Time of Possession26:0933:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_South Dakota, Tr. Theis 13-73, Sh. Lawrence 13-39, Team 1-(minus 1), Ca. Camp 9-(minus 19). S. Dakota St., Is. Davis 15-108, Am. Johnson 14-53, Ma. Gronowski 9-43, Jo. Buri 2-7, Team 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_South Dakota, Ca. Camp 5-12-2-44. S. Dakota St., Ma. Gronowski 12-20-1-136, Jad. Janke 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_South Dakota, Ja. Phelps 1-17, Ca. Bell 2-13, JJ. Galbreath 1-8, Ja. Martens 1-6. S. Dakota St., Jax. Janke 4-76, Ty. Feldkamp 3-30, Jad. Janke 2-16, Is. Davis 1-6, Za. Heins 1-4, Mi. Morgan 1-4.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

