|South Dakota
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|14
|7
|7
|—
|28
First Quarter
SDAK_FG Ogamba 37, 11:18
Second Quarter
SDST_Jax.Janke 28 pass from Gronowski (Dustman kick), 09:29
SDST_Davis 47 run (Dustman kick), 02:43
Third Quarter
SDST_Davis 5 run (Dustman kick), 10:26
Fourth Quarter
SDST_Davis 1 run (Dustman kick), 14:21
|SDAK
|SDST
|First downs
|6
|22
|Rushes-yards
|36-92
|43-208
|Passing
|44
|136
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-12-2
|12-21-1
|Return Yards
|108
|6
|Punts-Avg.
|6-46.5
|4-41.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|10-91
|6-38
|Time of Possession
|26:09
|33:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_South Dakota, Tr. Theis 13-73, Sh. Lawrence 13-39, Team 1-(minus 1), Ca. Camp 9-(minus 19). S. Dakota St., Is. Davis 15-108, Am. Johnson 14-53, Ma. Gronowski 9-43, Jo. Buri 2-7, Team 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_South Dakota, Ca. Camp 5-12-2-44. S. Dakota St., Ma. Gronowski 12-20-1-136, Jad. Janke 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_South Dakota, Ja. Phelps 1-17, Ca. Bell 2-13, JJ. Galbreath 1-8, Ja. Martens 1-6. S. Dakota St., Jax. Janke 4-76, Ty. Feldkamp 3-30, Jad. Janke 2-16, Is. Davis 1-6, Za. Heins 1-4, Mi. Morgan 1-4.
