FGFTReb
S. DAKOTA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dentlinger184-60-01-3128
Wilson221-42-31-2134
Arians150-00-00-0100
Freidel357-135-70-30223
Scheierman354-100-00-83011
Mayo306-72-21-73317
Easley274-60-01-3218
Appel172-62-32-5246
Totals20028-5211-156-31131577

Percentages: FG .538, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 10-16, .625 (Freidel 4-6, Mayo 3-3, Scheierman 3-6, Easley 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 18 (Appel 4, Freidel 4, Scheierman 3, Arians 2, Mayo 2, Wilson 2, Dentlinger).

Steals: 5 (Scheierman 3, Easley, Freidel).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gueye162-61-24-6045
Abogidi181-22-20-5014
Bamba387-153-42-50119
Flowers329-192-20-15124
Williams271-93-42-3446
Rodman242-42-22-3137
Jakimovski191-12-22-2004
Rapp111-50-00-1123
DeWolf81-10-00-3002
Roberts70-50-01-2010
Totals20025-6715-1813-31111774

Percentages: FG .373, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Flowers 4-11, Bamba 2-8, Rodman 1-3, Williams 1-4, Rapp 1-5, Roberts 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Abogidi 2, Bamba 2).

Turnovers: 8 (Williams 3, Abogidi 2, Flowers, Gueye, Jakimovski).

Steals: 6 (Williams 2, DeWolf, Gueye, Rapp, Rodman).

Technical Fouls: None.

S. Dakota St.393877
Washington St.314374

.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

