|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dentlinger
|18
|4-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|8
|Wilson
|22
|1-4
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|3
|4
|Arians
|15
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Freidel
|35
|7-13
|5-7
|0-3
|0
|2
|23
|Scheierman
|35
|4-10
|0-0
|0-8
|3
|0
|11
|Mayo
|30
|6-7
|2-2
|1-7
|3
|3
|17
|Easley
|27
|4-6
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|8
|Appel
|17
|2-6
|2-3
|2-5
|2
|4
|6
|Totals
|200
|28-52
|11-15
|6-31
|13
|15
|77
Percentages: FG .538, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 10-16, .625 (Freidel 4-6, Mayo 3-3, Scheierman 3-6, Easley 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 18 (Appel 4, Freidel 4, Scheierman 3, Arians 2, Mayo 2, Wilson 2, Dentlinger).
Steals: 5 (Scheierman 3, Easley, Freidel).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gueye
|16
|2-6
|1-2
|4-6
|0
|4
|5
|Abogidi
|18
|1-2
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|1
|4
|Bamba
|38
|7-15
|3-4
|2-5
|0
|1
|19
|Flowers
|32
|9-19
|2-2
|0-1
|5
|1
|24
|Williams
|27
|1-9
|3-4
|2-3
|4
|4
|6
|Rodman
|24
|2-4
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|3
|7
|Jakimovski
|19
|1-1
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|0
|4
|Rapp
|11
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|DeWolf
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Roberts
|7
|0-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-67
|15-18
|13-31
|11
|17
|74
Percentages: FG .373, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Flowers 4-11, Bamba 2-8, Rodman 1-3, Williams 1-4, Rapp 1-5, Roberts 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Abogidi 2, Bamba 2).
Turnovers: 8 (Williams 3, Abogidi 2, Flowers, Gueye, Jakimovski).
Steals: 6 (Williams 2, DeWolf, Gueye, Rapp, Rodman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|S. Dakota St.
|39
|38
|—
|77
|Washington St.
|31
|43
|—
|74
.