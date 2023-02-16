S. DAKOTA ST. (16-11)
Dentlinger 5-8 0-0 10, Kyle 5-9 1-3 11, Mors 4-7 3-3 11, Mayo 8-15 9-9 27, Mims 2-7 0-0 6, Easley 1-5 4-4 7, Arians 2-3 4-5 8, Te Slaa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 21-24 80.
DENVER (13-16)
Kisunas 6-10 0-0 12, Tainamo 4-8 5-5 13, Bruner 1-10 7-9 9, Mullins 6-8 1-1 17, Smith 7-9 1-3 17, Lukic 2-5 2-2 7, Bickham 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 16-20 75.
Halftime_Denver 38-29. 3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 5-15 (Mayo 2-4, Mims 2-7, Easley 1-4), Denver 7-18 (Mullins 4-6, Smith 2-3, Lukic 1-2, Tainamo 0-1, Bruner 0-6). Fouled Out_Mims, Kisunas. Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 21 (Dentlinger 5), Denver 27 (Tainamo 8). Assists_S. Dakota St. 10 (Mayo 3), Denver 14 (Bruner 6). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 18, Denver 23. A_917 (7,200).
