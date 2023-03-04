MISSOURI ST. (17-15)
Mogbo 1-2 0-0 2, Mason 2-8 3-3 7, Mayo 2-6 0-0 4, K.Moore 1-5 0-0 2, Clay 8-16 1-2 18, C.Moore 4-9 1-2 10, Ridgnal 2-4 2-2 8, Ayres 0-1 0-0 0, Benson 0-1 0-2 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 7-11 51.
S. ILLINOIS (23-9)
Domask 6-17 4-4 17, Rupert 2-2 3-6 7, Johnson 5-7 1-5 13, Jones 1-11 1-2 3, Newton 0-0 0-0 0, D'Amico 3-4 2-3 10, Brown 0-1 2-3 2, Muila 1-4 0-2 2, Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Wonders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 13-25 54.
Halftime_Missouri St. 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 4-18 (Ridgnal 2-2, Clay 1-2, C.Moore 1-4, Ayres 0-1, Mayo 0-2, K.Moore 0-3, Mason 0-4), S. Illinois 5-16 (D'Amico 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Domask 1-5, Brown 0-1, Jones 0-5). Rebounds_Missouri St. 33 (Ridgnal 8), S. Illinois 25 (Muila 8). Assists_Missouri St. 11 (Mason 5), S. Illinois 10 (Domask 4). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 19, S. Illinois 13. A_7,049 (21,000).
