TENNESSEE ST. (3-1)
Griffin 0-5 0-0 0, Makuoi 2-4 1-5 5, Clay 4-13 2-5 12, Fitzgerald 1-7 1-3 3, Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Boyd 3-10 2-2 10, Kueth 0-2 1-2 1, C.Brown 2-4 3-3 7, Acosta 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 15-53 10-20 44.
S. ILLINOIS (3-1)
D'Amico 0-2 2-2 2, Domask 5-13 7-9 18, T.Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 4-12 0-0 9, Newton 3-7 2-2 9, Banks 1-2 7-8 9, Rupert 1-3 0-0 2, Hornecker 1-1 2-2 4, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 20-23 57.
Halftime_S. Illinois 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 4-19 (Boyd 2-6, Clay 2-7, Fitzgerald 0-1, Kueth 0-2, Griffin 0-3), S. Illinois 3-21 (Domask 1-3, Newton 1-4, Jones 1-7, D'Amico 0-1, Rupert 0-1, Johnson 0-2, T.Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_Griffin, Banks. Rebounds_Tennessee St. 29 (Griffin, Makuoi 5), S. Illinois 38 (Domask 10). Assists_Tennessee St. 9 (Williams 3), S. Illinois 7 (Domask 4). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 19, S. Illinois 20. A_3,780 (8,339).
